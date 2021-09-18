Jennifer Lopez's Hair And Makeup At MTV VMAs 2021 And How To Perfect It At Minimal Cost! Make Up Tips oi-Aparnna Hajirnis

Since the last few months, Jennifer Lopez has been making it to the headlines and for the right reasons. Be it her relationship with her old flame Ben Affleck or her stunning red-carpet dresses, or her recent jaw dropping look at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2021. The 52-year singer and actress stunned the audiences with her David Koma dress that accentuated her fit body and looks.

Jlo's ensemble comprised a high-waist miniskirt with a lot of mirror detailing and a long-sleeved black crop with a reverse plunging neckline held together by strings same as her skirt. She paired this look with clear stilettos and a metallic silver clutch. Her attire may have cost so much that you could easily take a world tour in that price. However, we can help you achieving her makeup and hair look at minimal cost! Here are some tips to do that.

Skincare

Make sure your skin is hydrated. Drink lots of fluids throughout the day and ensure that you drink close to 4-5 litres of water daily. That will help to get that glow on your face, and it will also slow down the ageing process. Remember, topical applications of creams and ointments will not help if you don't follow a proper diet. Remember to amp up the fruits and vegetables in your diet and collagen supplements. We know JLo looks stunning at 52, but it takes a lot of hard work to maintain that look.

Makeup

1- Moisturizer

Any makeup is incomplete without a moisturizer. To get that celebrity level makeup look, one has to invest in a moisturizer that will not only hydrate your skin but also work as a base for your makeup layers. We suggest you buy a gel-based moisturizer that stays effective for at least 48 hours and doesn't cause your makeup to crease or breakout.

2- Foundation

Your second step is to apply a foundation that has mild highlighting and bronzing ingredients. Our pro-tip is to go for a shade that is slightly darker than your usual skin-tone to get that perfect bronzed look.

3- Contouring

Jennifer Lopez's makeup artist has paid a lot of attention to contouring. You can buy a contouring stick on any e-commerce website and some Indian brands are affordable, too. Use the contouring stick on your cheekbones, the sides of your nose, chin and your forehead. Blend it using a beauty blender.

Pro Tip - Spray your beauty blender with either a toner or water for more effortless blending of your makeup.

4- The Eyes

For your eyes, first fill your eyebrows with either brown or black colour. Draw them out in a shape which suits your face-tip. For the eyeshadow, start off with a nude colour. Introduce the colours black and brown to your eyelid using a brush. Gently blend in the colours.

If you want to avoid eyeshadow, use a gel-based eyeliner and apply it on your eyelids. Gently smudge it with an eye brush. Use a heavily pigmented kajal on your water lines. For finishing this look, use a mascara and an eyelash curler. If you want to add on to the drama, use fake eyelashes. Use a tinge of highlighter in the outer part of your eye for making your eye makeup stand out.

5- The Cheeks

Use a nude or an orange shade of blush on your cheeks.

6- The Lips

We all love doing our lips, don't we? It is the easiest part and yet, the most important makeup of all. Jennifer Lopez loves her neutrals and nude shade lipsticks and so do we! Use a neutral and a nude lipstick to complement the smokey eyes. Apply a tinge of non-transferable lip-gloss, so that the lipstick stays on for hours and doesn't leave marks on your teeth.

Hair

JLo was sporting dirty blonde hair with highlights and beach waves. Now, this look can be achieved with the help of extensions, especially if you have run out of time. Using a heat-backed styler, give your hair some curls and beach waves. We suggest you try this on towel-dried hair for it to stay styled for a long time. Once you are done styling it, spray it with a hair spray or use a styling mousse for the look to be perfect.

Pro Tip

Use a finishing spray on your face, after you are done with the makeup. Mix a little bronzer and foundation in body lotion or moisturizer and apply it on your hands and legs. This will give you a much-needed toned look and accentuate your assets and dress. No one ever said being a celebrity is easy!

Since this is a heavy makeup look, we advise you to not sleep in it. Remember to double cleanse your face once you are back from your red-carpet appearance or party. Use an oil and a water-based cleanser to remove your makeup.

Jennifer Lopez - Photo by VMAs 2021

Story first published: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 0:07 [IST]