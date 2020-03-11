With Her Latest Magazine Cover, Tamannaah Bhatia Proves How Versatile Blue Eyeshadow Is Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Who do we look at for the latest beauty trends if not the celebrities? The blue eyeshadow trends gained quite a lot of hype last year. While beauty trends generally have a short lifetime, the blue eyeshadow trend is here to stay. From Priyanka Chopra to Sophie Turner and Sonakshi Sinha, many celebrities have flaunted this look. And this time it is the stunning actress Tamannaah Bhatia proving how versatile the trend is through her latest magazine cover.

Tamannaah Bhatia featured in the March edition of Wedding Vows magazine in four different attires (sarees) looking amazing as ever in the blue eyeshadow look. While she played with her attires (four different sarees) and hairstyle, the make-up remained the same. This tells you the merit of this make-up look. Let's look at how versatile blue eyeshadow can be by decoding Tamannaah's magazine cover.

With that, we see how the blue eyeshadow make-up look can be paired with different attires. Being an intense colour, we often have a misconception that it can not be used with bright and intense colours. We hope Tamannaah's looks have cleared this misconception for you. And if you still haven't given the blue eyeshadow beauty trend a go, we strongly recommend that you do!