    With Her Latest Magazine Cover, Tamannaah Bhatia Proves How Versatile Blue Eyeshadow Is

    By

    Who do we look at for the latest beauty trends if not the celebrities? The blue eyeshadow trends gained quite a lot of hype last year. While beauty trends generally have a short lifetime, the blue eyeshadow trend is here to stay. From Priyanka Chopra to Sophie Turner and Sonakshi Sinha, many celebrities have flaunted this look. And this time it is the stunning actress Tamannaah Bhatia proving how versatile the trend is through her latest magazine cover.

    Tamannaah Bhatia featured in the March edition of Wedding Vows magazine in four different attires (sarees) looking amazing as ever in the blue eyeshadow look. While she played with her attires (four different sarees) and hairstyle, the make-up remained the same. This tells you the merit of this make-up look. Let's look at how versatile blue eyeshadow can be by decoding Tamannaah's magazine cover.

    The Sequin Cropped Hoodie

    The first look was Tamannaah in a sequined crop top over a sequined peach saree with ruffles. The make-up is dewy and nude except for the intense eyes. The teal blue eyeshadow smoked up with black eyeshadow and thick kohl sets the look apart. The hair is untamed with her long brown tresses flying away from her face. The interesting part of this look is that the lips match the saree and the eye make-up matches with the jacket.

    The Glittering Brown Jacket

    The next look is the same make-up with a silver saree and a brown jacket. Here she is wearing a brown, again sequined, glittering jacket that seems to go well with the look. The lips match with the attire while the eyes flare up the look. The hair is also the same with wild, side-parted tresses styled into loose waves.

    The Blingy Purple Jacket

    The next attire she has paired her blue eyeshadow with is a purple silk saree with the pallu of the saree tied at the waist. The saree is topped off with a purple blingy jacket. We must say, only the intense blue eye shadow could have given the purple jacket a run for its money. The hairstyle is also changed in with this look and Tamannah is seen in a messy low bun.

    The Floral Jacket

    Next, again is peach saree with an off-shoulder blouse paired with a formal floral jacket. The make-up remains the same and the hairdo again is a messy hair bun. This is a perfect look for a formal event.

    With that, we see how the blue eyeshadow make-up look can be paired with different attires. Being an intense colour, we often have a misconception that it can not be used with bright and intense colours. We hope Tamannaah's looks have cleared this misconception for you. And if you still haven't given the blue eyeshadow beauty trend a go, we strongly recommend that you do!

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 17:56 [IST]
