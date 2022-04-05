Just In
Designing The Look Of Suhana Khan: French Makeup Artist And Hairstylist Florian Hurel Speaks
We don't get to see too much of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, a glimpse here and there is all that the star kid shares. However, it looks like Khan wants to change things up now and recently posted some amazing pictures from her recent photoshoot. Dressed in saree, she opted for tied hair and looked absolutely ethereal.
French makeup artist and hairstylist Florian Hurel, who has styled the likes of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Sara Ali Khan, says that they want a natural appearance.
"We wanted to keep Suhana Khan looking herself and natural yet very elegant. I always want to capture the best of themes and push it out there. Either their eyes/lips (an element to sign and get defined more than the rest)," says Florian, adding, "The most important thing to keep in mind is to keep them the way they are and not change their personality."
With Suhana Khan, Florian says that she trusted him completely with her look. "I had the full liberty of deciding on all the looks. And we created a few not yet realised. We had a fabulous day at work. She is extremely camera-friendly and will be a superstar," he predicts.
