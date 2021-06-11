Sonam Kapoor’s Peach Eye Shadow And Bright Red Lipstick Make For A Perfect Party Makeup Look Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Just like outfits, repeating the same makeup look at every party is too boring, isn't it? Especially when there is a variety of options in eye shadow palettes and lipstick shades, who wouldn't like to wear the same shade again and again? Of course, matching makeup with the outfit is indeed very important but there are some beautiful makeup looks that go perfectly well with any outfit. And that makeup look comes to your escape when you're totally confused in choosing the right shades. Today, for your inspiration, we have none other than our very favourite Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor. Recently, as the diva celebrated her 36th birthday, she got dolled up in a ravishing party-perfect makeup look that was highlighted by peach eye shadow and bright red lipstick. Now, this makeup look of hers is what you can pair with your any outfit of any colour. Here's how you can recreate the similar look.

What you need

• Oil-control primer

• Matte foundation

• Concealer

• Brown blush

• Eyebrow pencil

• Bronzer

• Contour

• Brown eye shadow

• Peach eye shadow

• Black eye pencil/black kohl

• Mascara

• Waterproof red lipstick

• Red lip liner

• Setting powder

• Setting spray

• Blush brush

• Beauty blender

• Contour brush

• Bronzer brush

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

Steps to follow

• To cover up your pores and prevent excess oil secretion, start with priming the skin. Using dabbing motions, apply the primer on the T-zone of your face.

• Next, apply the foundation on your face and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

• Now to highlight your under-eye area and hide the dark circles, apply concealer under your eyes and blend it using the same damp beauty blender.

• The concealer tends to crease. To prevent that, dust some setting powder over the concealer immediately.

• Dip the bronzer brush in the bronzer, tap off the excess and bronze up your forehead lightly.

• Now, take some contour on the contour brush and contour your cheekbones and jawline.

• Next, blush up the apple of your cheeks, using brown blush palette and blush brush.

• Use the eyebrow pencil to fill in your brows.

• Moving to the eyes, apply some concealer on your eyelids. This acts as an eye shadow base.

• Take the brown eye shadow on the fluffy brush and apply it all over your crease. Blend it well until the tone gets softer.

• Now, apply the peach eye shadow on the lids and blend it using the same eye shadow brush.

• Apply some peach eye shadow on your lower lash line as well.

• Next, apply black kohl on the lower waterline of your eyes.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your upper and lower eye lashes.

• To finish off the look, apply bright red waterproof lipstick and overline it with red lip pencil.

• Spritz some setting spray on your face to make the makeup last the whole day.

So, what do you think about this makeup look of Sonam Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

