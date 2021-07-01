Sonam Kapoor’s Stunning Look In Kohl Rimmed Eyes And Romantic High Hair Bun Is Catching Everyone’s Attention Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Sonam Kapoor, who is known as the fashionista of the town, has left everyone speechless with her makeup and hair looks too. Especially in the past few months, she has been making a lot of headlines, sometimes for her glam makeup looks and sometimes for her dazzling hairdos. Recently again, Sonam caught our attention as she shared a few pictures on Instagram, where she was seen nailing bold eye makeup marked by kohl-rimmed eyes, teamed with a nice and romantic high hair bun. We absolutely loved her makeup look and hairstyle and it surely screamed major goals. So, let us take a close look at her makeup and hair and discuss it in detail.

So, in the latest pictures on Instagram, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was seen exuding sass with her stunning hairstyle and gorgeous makeup. Talking about her makeup first, well, her kohl-rimmed eyes were the highlighting part of her entire look. She kept the base minimal and flawless with the right proportion of foundation and concealer. Her nose, cheekbones, and jawline were softly contoured and highlighted by a highlighter. She kept her brows round and thick. The Neerja actress applied black kohl on her lower waterline and upper waterline. Her eyelids and crease part was marked by light-hued eye shadow (close to orange). Sonam Kapoor applied a thick line of black eyeliner on her upper lash line. She smudged the eyeliner and her kohl a bit at the edges, to give them a softer tone and a smokey effect. Her eyelashes were coated with oodles of mascara. That's how she kept her eye makeup bold and edgy. She blushed up the apple of her cheeks and wrapped her makeup with a light pink lipstick shade. The diva overlined her lips with a light shade and blended it that added to another interesting factor. Her makeup was done by Joey Choy.

Coming to her hairstyle, Sonam Kapoor sported a dazzling, romantic, neat and elegant hair bun, made by her hairstylist Daya Ruci. She parted her hair from the centre and it was tightly pulled back to form an amazing hair bun. It was a high bun, which she created on the top of her head and from the front, it looked super stylish and voluminous. Her hair looked oily but we guess she would have applied hair gel to get that clean clear look.

On the fashion front, Sonam sported black coordinates, which consisted of a crop blazer top and matching pants. Her outfit was styled with a beige-hued thick belt while her Louis Vuitton handbag, added a classy quotient and she looked super sassy.

So, what do you think about this makeup look and hairstyle of Sonam Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Story first published: Thursday, July 1, 2021, 10:00 [IST]