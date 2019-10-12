Sonam Kapoor Dazzles In A Black And Beige Boss Lady Make-up Look Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Earlier this year, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja became the brand ambassador of the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer IWC Schaffhausen. And recently for an event of the IWC watches- A Gentleman's Evening, Sonam Kapoor suited up in a stunning black attire which she paired with glittering black and beige eye make-up look.

Sonam's attire gave off major boss lady vibes and her make-up complemented the whole theme perfectly well. It was a stunning no-nonsense make-up look which one can wear at any formal event. Keeping the base clean and flushed, the star of the make-up was her eye look. The heavily kohled eyes made a staggering statement. To counter the intense eye look, she added softness to her look with the subtle pink dewy lipstick. She paired this look with sleek and straight open hair and proved yet again that no one can beat her in the beauty game.

If you're interested in recreating her look, here is the look decoded for you in a step-by-step tutorial. Check it out!

Sonam Kapoor's Boss Lady Make-up Look

What you need

Foundation

Concealer

Setting powder

Brown eyeshadow

Black eyeshadow

Glittery beige eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Black eye pencil

Blush

Eyebrow pencil

Mascara

Highlighter

Dewy pink lipstick

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Blush brush

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Steps to recreate the look

Apply the foundation to your face and neck and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

To conceal the dark circles, apply the concealer under your eyes and use the damp beauty blender to blend it in.

Using the setting powder, immediately set the concealer in place.

Fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.

Apply some concealer all over your eyelids to act as an eyeshadow base.

Take the brown eyeshadow on the fluffy brush, tap off the excess and apply it on your crease. Blend the eyeshadow in using back and forth motions.

Apply the beige eyeshadow all over your lid using the flat eyeshadow brush.

Next, using the fluffy eyeshadow brush, apply the black eyeshadow on half of your lid starting from the outer corners of your eyes till the middle of your lid.

Smudge your lower lash line using the black eyeshadow.

Thickly line your upper lash line using the black eyeliner.

Tightline your eyes and line your lower waterline using the black eye pencil.

Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

Apply the lipstick on your lips to finish off the look.

Spritz some setting spray on your face to set the make-up in place.

And that is how you create this beautiful look! What are your thoughts about the look? Would you like to sport this look? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below!

