Get Sofia Vergara’s Signature Look With This Easy-to-follow Tutorial Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

The Columbian beauty, Sofia Vergara, is one of the most warm, funny and beautiful women you'll ever see on screen. Gaining popularity from the quite popular American TV show, Modern Family, Sofia grows beautiful with each passing year.

Named by People magazine as one of the '50 most beautiful people' in 2012, Sofia is a mother of one and continues to give us major fitness and beauty goals. With lustrous loose waves, brown smokey eyes, filled-in brows and sculpted face, Sofia dazzles us every single time and proves that age is just a number. Her confidence and warm persona adds to the charm and gives us the ever so stylish and beautiful Sofia Vergara.

The signature Sofia Vergara look isn't very hard to get and can be worn for multiple occasions. Here is how you can get the classic Sofia Vergara look.

Sofia Vergara's Signature Brown Smokey Eye Look

What you need

Primer

Foundation

Concealer

Blush

Contour

Brown eyeshadow

Eyebrow pencil

Black eyeliner

Mascara

Highlighter

A Brown, pink or maroon matte lipstick

Setting powder

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Contour brush

Blush brush

Steps to recreate the look

To prep your face, apply some primer on your face and blend it in using dabbing motions.

Apply the foundation on your face and blend it in using a damp beauty blender.

Apply some concealer under your eyes in an inverted triangle shape. Blend it in using the same damp beauty blender.

Fill in the eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.

Slather some concealer on your eyelids and blend it in using your fingertips. The concealer will act as an eyeshadow base and intensify the eyeshadow colour.

Now take the eyeshadow on a fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Blend it well to remove any harsh edges. You can layer on the eyeshadow until you reach the desired intensity. Apply the eyeshadow to the lower lashline as well.

Dip the contour brush in the contour palette and use it to contour your cheekbones and jawline.

Next, apply blush to your cheekbones.

Now apply highlighter to the high points of your face such as your cheekbones, brow bone, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

Finish off the look with a lipstick of your choice.

Spritz some setting spray on your face for the make-up to last all day long.

Sofia Vergara's Signature Loose Waves

What you need

Detangler comb

Shine hair serum

Heat protectant spray

Curling iron

Hair spray

Steps to recreate the hairstyle

Use the detangler comb to remove all any tangles and knots from your hair.

Apply the hair serum to your hair.

Spray some heat protectant spray on your hair.

Curl your hair in loose waves from the middle of your hair till the ends.

Let it cool before running your fingers through your hair.

Apply some hair spray on your hair to make the waves last for a long time