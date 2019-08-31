Instagrams Beauty Trends This Week: Sonam, Kylie, Lady Gaga, Parineeti & Karisma Kapoor Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Instagram has become a platform where you get some great beauty ideas and inspiration and this week was no different. This week on Instagram we saw the impact a can have hairstyle on the entire look. A hairstyle is an element of your look that can change its tone. There are very few instances when celebrities surprise us with a great hairdo and this week there were more than a couple of such instances.

Talking about the make-up looks, this was a week of metallic eyeshadows and beautiful pop of colours that added a sparkling touch to the look. So, what are these looks and who carried them off? Let's find out!

1. Sonam Kapoor

Recently, the trailer of Sonam Kapoor's upcoming movie, The Zoya Factor was released and she is all set for the promotions of the movie. For the first promotional event of the movie, Sonam donned a high and mighty '80s hairdo and looked absolutely sensational and we think that this look definitely deserves a place in the best beauty Instagram. With middle-parted front hair that was tied into a high bun at back, it was a fierce look that was softened up a bit by the long wavy bang that fell gracefully on the side her face.

2. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner rose to fame on Instagram owing to the beauty posts that attracted quite a lot of attention. Owner of a successful beauty brand, Kylie Jenner always has an awe-aspiring look for us. When Kylie Jenner walked the brown carpet for the premiere of Travis Scott's Netflix documentary 'Look Mom I Can Fly' she looked nothing less than a dream.

She wore her signature brown smokey eye look which she paired up with a vintage high ponytail. While she looked pretty in the make-up, her hairdo we couldn't move our eyes from the hairdo. Her ponytail was all things chic, classy, elegant and drool-worthy.

3. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga recently posted a selfie on her Instagram handle and must say her make-up in the post was on point! In the post, keeping her base fresh and dewy, she added a pop of colour to her look with a beautiful metallic mint-green eyeshadow. The winged eyeliner added definition to the eye look. Perfectly defined brows, flushed cheeks and glossy brown lips rounded off her look.

4. Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra decided to take a break from her digital detox and posted a stunning picture of hers on her Instagram handle. While her make-up is pretty basic in the post, what we loved is her hairdo. The messy shoulder-length wavy tresses looked amazing and can be your next change of hairstyle.

5. Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor posted a picture of hers on her Instagram handle with a perfect caption. '#sparkle" was the caption of her post and she did look sparkling in the post. Her make-up was dewy and luminous with flushed cheeks and glossy pink lips. What stood out though was her eye look. She kept the eye look simple, for the most part, with a metallic golden eyeshadow all over her lid. What made the look special was the purple eyeliner. Karisma lined her upper and lower lash line with beautiful purple shade and that made a lot of impact and her look even more stunning.