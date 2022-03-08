17 Simple Tips To Make Makeup Last On Oily Skin Make Up Tips oi-Amritha K

Women have different skin types. Some have dry skin, some have normal skin, and some have oily skin. Women with different skin types will have different challenges while applying makeup. Well, today, we will be focusing on oily skin.

The process of applying foundation, concealer, contour, and blush in the morning can take a lot of time, effort, and patience. And by noon, if your base is slipping off, melting, and creasing, it can be very frustrating.

It's not bad to have oily skin because women with oily skin are less likely to develop fine lines and wrinkles, and their skin is always well moisturized. But when it comes to keeping your makeup last for a long time, it can be a challenge, especially during the hot season.

It doesn't mean you have to forever give up makeup because you have oily skin. You just have to know what works for your skin type. For example, you can't follow makeup rules or use makeup products suitable for dry skin because dry skin requires a different kind of makeup than oily skin.

It's not suitable to use oil-based products for oily skin, or neither can you spend your time and money every time on salons. So, today, in this article, we have 17 simple tips which you can follow to make your makeup last on oily skin for a long time. So, let's take a look.

Tips To Make Makeup Last On Oily Skin

Tip 1: Prep your skin Even if you take steps to prolong the wear of your makeup, if you don't prep your skin well with skincare, your makeup won't look smooth or last. Use a toner, cleanser and moisturiser. It's important to moisturise your skin and hydrate it with ingredients like hyaluronic acid. Cleansing is very important for women with oily skin. First, make sure that you cleanse your face properly in the morning. Use a cleaner that contains at least 2% salicylic acid. Salicylic acid helps break down and remove the oil from the skin without making the skin dry. Ensure that your hands are clean before you cleanse your face; otherwise, you will transfer the germs on your hands straight into your skin. Tip 2: Clean your t-zone If your T-zone is oily, then just go ahead and give a quick wipe with rubbing alcohol. Rubbing alcohol contains antiseptic properties that help to remove bacteria that cause acne. In addition, rubbing alcohol will help reduce the oil from the skin, keeping the skin dry. How to use: Take a cotton ball and add 1-2 drops of rubbing alcohol in it and give it a quick sweep over your forehead, chin, and nose.

Make sure you use a very small amount of rubbing alcohol, as it might dry out your skin a lot. Tip 3: Always prime your skin first If you have an oily complexion, use a makeup primer to help everything stay in place. It is recommended to use an oil-free primer and anti-shine on the oiliest areas of your face (forehead, nose, and chin). Make sure you apply it after your face has been cleaned before applying foundation, powder, or other makeup. Use specific primers for both the face and the eyes. Tip 4: Do not use a concealer on your eyelids Women with oily skin should avoid using a concealer on their eyelids because this will create creasing on the eyes and not look good. Instead, use a primer designed specifically for the eyelids to help soak up the grease. Concealer will only give you an even colour to your skin but will not help keep your eyeshadow in place. Tip 5: Use powder before foundation Yes, as strange as it may sound, applying a light layer of powder on before applying foundation will help you keep your skin oil-free for a long time. The powder will help fill up the pores in your skin and prevent the oil from coming out. Applying powder first will help keep your oily skin free from oil for up to eight hours. Tip 6: Don't overdo the powder Apply powder only to shiny areas. Use a matte translucent formula to reduce shine on any skin tone. When you apply too much powder, dampen a makeup sponge and blot the powdered areas. Tip 7: Tip 5: Go oil-free Choose makeup products (especially foundation and blush) that are oil-free and non-comedogenic, which means they won't clog your pores. Also, use toners and cleansers infused with glycolic acids to reduce excess oil on your face. Salicylic acid is another good choice. Tip 8: Use the right foundation Choosing the correct foundation suitable for oily skin will make your makeup last all day, which can make a lot of difference. To make your makeup last, opt for an oil-free mineral-based matte foundation that has no fragrance. Next, apply your foundation with a brush because applying foundation with your fingers will be a difficult task for oily skin. Applying it with a brush will help fill up the pores and absorb excess oil from the skin. Tip 9: Switch to waterproof mascara and eyeliner When mascaras and eyeliners are worn excessively, and when using eye cream, they tend to smudge under the eyes-using a waterproof formula to avoid getting the raccoon effect after a few hours. Tip 10: Reduce face oiliness Use a treatment mask once or twice a week. Clay masks, especially those made with kaolin or bentonite clay, are best for oily skin types since they naturally absorb oil and impurities while soothing irritation. There are different types of clay masks like brown clay, green clay, white clay and bentonite clay, all of which help draw impurities to the skin's surface and absorb and soak up excess oil in the skin that contributes to blocked pores. Brown clays help to soak up excess oil from the skin, green clay contains minerals like potassium and magnesium that are good for sensitive skin, and bentonite clay contains silica which helps to unclog pores and makes the skin soft. How to use: Apply warm washcloths to your skin for about 3-4 minutes. This will help open up your pores, and the clay will be more effective, as it will attract impurities, dirt, and oil from your skin.

Leave the mask on for some time. Do not wait for it to dry out completely, as this can make your skin feel very dry.

Wash it off when the clay is still damp.

Use this remedy once a week. Tip 11: Carry blotting papers Blotting sheets can remove oil from the skin, while some deposit a bit of powder to absorb the oil. Women with oily skin need to blot first and then apply powder, or else the makeup will look cakey and dried up. Gently press the blotting paper on your skin rather than rolling it off your skin. You can use blotting papers without removing all of your makeup by pressing the paper where you're oily and then rolling it off rather than rubbing it on your skin. A few more tips: For cream blush, combine primer and matte liquid lipstick.

Use a lightweight powder to set your makeup.

Put a matching powder on top of your cream or liquid-based products.

Apply makeup in light layers.

Apply a setting spray to your face for long-lasting results.

Avoid touching your face as much as possible.