Simple Make-up Tips For 8 Different Lip Shapes Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Putting on lipstick is an essential step of a make-up look. It is the last thing that you do while getting ready and it binds the whole look together. We all have different lip shapes ranging from thin to plump. Fuller plump lips add an oomph factor to your look and those of us not blessed with them often wish we had them. But, you don't have to!

Make-up is an amazing and powerful tool that can do wonders to your look if done correctly. No matter your lip shape, there are certain tips for each lip shape that can bring out the best of your lips and enhance your appearance. What are these tips? Read on and find out!

1. Thin Lips

Thin lips can tone down your whole look and thus you need them to look a little plumper. Here are some tips that can help your thin lips appear fuller.

Apply a balm on your lips before you start applying the make-up. This will prep your lips and ensures a smooth application.

If you are comfortable with the technique of contouring you can contour your lips to make them appear fuller (yes, contouring can lead to a fuller appearance as well!)

Use a lip liner to overline your lips. But you need to very precise with the overlining otherwise it won't look natural. Also, remember to choose a lip liner shade closer to your skin tone. Smudge the lip liner lightly so that it blends in well.

Now apply the lipstick, preferably a nude one. Apply some gloss on the centre of your lips, blend it well using your fingers and you'll notice the difference.

If you have a highlighter, apply a little on your cupid's bow and it also helps to make your lips appear fuller.

2. Wide Lips

Wide lips are quite noticeable and often the first thing that gets noticed on your face. So, you need to take away the attention from your lips or take it to the centre of your lip so that your lips don't look so wide. Here is how you can do that.

Use a lip liner to draw and emphasise your cupid's bow. This will take attention to the centre of your lips.

Use a nude lipstick and top it off with a gloss at the centre of your lips.

Use a bold eyeshadow colour and pair it with a nude lip.

Apply some blush and highlighter on your cheekbones. This will take the attention away from your lips and divert it towards your cheeks.

3. Small Lips

Small lips need some plumping up and the attention diverted to the ends of the lips rather than the centre. Here are the tips that can help your small lips appear wider.

Line your lips precisely and extend the lip liner at the lip borders slightly. Choose a lip liner close to your lips shade.

Fill your lips with the lip liner, apply the lipstick and blend well.

Use lighter and brighter shades of lipstick and remember to top it off with a gloss.

Do not go for darker lip shades as tend to make your lips smaller.

4. Bottom Heavy Lips

If your lower lip is fuller and plumper as compared to the upper lip, then you have bottom-heavy lips. What you need to do is accentuate your upper lip a little more than the lower lip. Here is how you can do that.

Overline your upper lip using a lip liner that matches the colour of your skin tone. You can line your lower lip as well if you want but don't overline it.

Apply the lipstick on your lips and blend well.

Dab some nude or white matte eyeshadow at the centre of only your upper lip and blend it in.

5. Top Heavy Lips

If you have a fuller and plumper upper lip as compared to your lower lip, you have top-heavy lips. In such a case, you need to accentuate your lower lip more to even out the appearance. Here is how you can do that.

Overline your lower lip using a lip liner that matched the colour of your skin tone.

Apply a lighter lip shade on your lower lip and a darker lip shade on the upper lip and blend well.

Dab some nude or white matte eyeshadow at the centre of only your lower lip and blend it in. This will make your lower lip look fuller.

6. Uneven Lips

If your upper lip and lower lip have different sizes, then you have uneven lips. Uneven lips can also mean that your lips have uneven thickness. Here is how to deal with uneven lips.

Using a lip liner, precisely liner your eyes and try to make it as even as possible.

Smudge the lip liner slightly to give it a natural appearance.

Top it off with the lipstick of your choice.

7. Flat Lips

Flat lips mean that your lips don't stick out and have a lesser depth. What you need to do is focus on the outlines of your lips. Here is what you need to do.

Thickly line your lips using a lip liner with precision and accuracy.

Apply a shade of lipstick lighter than your lip liner.

Top off your lipstick with some gloss at the centre of your lips.

You can choose to go for an ombre lip as well by applying lipstick in a shades 2-3 tones lighter to your lip liner.

Do not use dark lip shades on your lips. Choose soft and bright colours.

8. Fuller Lips

Fuller lips can be quite evident on your face and you might want to tone it down a little bit. Here is how you can do that.

Use a lip liner to underline your lips very precisely.

Apply a soft nude colour all over your lips.

Try to stick to matte lip shades.

Do not apply gloss to the centre of your lips. This will make your lip even more fuller.