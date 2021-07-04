Shruti Haasan’s Eye-Soothing Pink Makeup Or Tamannaah Bhatia’s Dewy And Glossy Makeup, Pick Your Weekend Look! Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

We all love wearing makeup, especially when we have to go out for any event or any party. Also, the new makeup trends are another reason, we get inspired to try out new and different looks. Our celebrities are quite active in trying out new and experimental makeup looks. With their impeccable looks, they impress their fans and give them stunning makeup ideas. The actresses who, recently caught our attention with their makeup were Shruti Haasan and Tamannaah Bhatia. The two shared some amazing close-up pictures on Instagram, flaunting their lovely makeup looks. While Shruti mesmerised us with her eye-soothing pink makeup, Tamannaah went dewy and glossy and sported shimmering eyelids and pink lip gloss. So, let us take a closer look at their makeup looks for weekend goals.

Shruti Haasan's Eye-Soothing Pink Makeup

Shruti Haasan's makeup was done by her makeup artist Arthi Selvarajan. She kept the base of her makeup absolutely flawless. The primer, foundation, and concealer were perfectly blended and made for a good base layer. Her nose, cheekbones, and jawline were softly contoured. Her brows were well-filled but looked natural. She applied a very little amount of black kohl on her lower waterline and a thin line of shiny black eyeliner on her upper lash line. Her eyelids and crease part was highlighted with baby pink eyeshadow, which was eye-soothing. She stuck false eyelashes and coated them with oodles of mascara. The actress blushed up the apple of her cheeks with copper blush and went for a pink lipstick, overlined with pink lip liner.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Dewy And Glossy Makeup

Tamannaah Bhatia's glam and glossy makeup were done by her makeup artist Aanchal Khanna Kapoor. She kept the base warm and dewy with a luminous foundation and concealer. Her forehead, cheekbones, and jawline were glammed up with a little amount of highlighter. Her brows were lightly filled and pointed. Coming to her eye makeup, she went for an orange and red tone eye shadow first and applied it on the crease part. Then she picked a good amount of shimmering dark-pink eye shadow and applied it all over her lids. The other highlighting part of her makeup was mascara, which made her eyes look bigger and brighter. She applied it beautifully on the upper as well as on her lower eyelashes. The actress blushed up the apple of her cheeks with soft pink blush while the pink lip gloss spruced up her look.

So, whose makeup look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

