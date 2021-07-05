Selena Gomez’s Colour Pop Pink Eye Shadow And Neon Green Nail Paint Will Easily Boost Your Monday Mood Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Colour pop eye shadow is one of the biggest eye makeup trends of 2021. Colours like pink, powdery-blue, neon, orange etc., on the eyelids and on the inner corners, look refreshing and make the eyes the centre of attraction. Our celebrities have been nailing the trend in the bright hues and making themselves stand out every now and then with their stunning makeup looks. Recently, the popular American singer Selena Gomez, who is known to make headlines for her experimental looks, grabbed eyeballs with her colour pop eye shadow in the shade of pink. Her eyes looked very beautiful and another interesting element was the neon-green nail paint, which too looked eye-catching because of its bright hue. So, let us take a closer look at her entire makeup and discuss it in detail.

So, recently, Selena Gomez pulled off a colour pop eye shadow look and shared a stunning picture on Instagram. Her entire makeup look was flawless but her bright eye shadow and nail paint stole the limelight. She kept the base of her makeup warm and dewy. With a little darker shade foundation, primer, and concealer, she did her base. Then, the Another Cinderella Story actress slightly contoured her T-zone, nose, cheekbones, and jawline. She then applied oodles of highlighter on her face, which glammed up her look. Her brows were well-filled but looked natural.

Coming to her eye makeup, well, Selena highlighted her eyes with highly pigmented pink eye shadow. She applied it on the inner corners, on the eyelids, and on the crease part. However, she blended the eye shadow from the middle to the outer corner, which gave a smudgy effect and looked beautiful. The 13 Reasons Why star applied black eye pencil on her lower and upper waterline. She then coated her eyelashes with multiple coats of mascara. The diva blushed up the apple of her cheeks with copper blush and balanced her look with glossy overlined nude lips.

Selena Gomez painted her pretty round long nails with neon-green nail polish that added to another eye-catching factor. She pulled back her tresses and tied them into a neat hairdo. The diva sported a multi-colour patterned robe, which went well with her look.

We absolutely loved this stunning look of Selena Gomez and we guess, it must have surely boosted your Monday mood. What do you think about her this look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Selena Gomez's Instagram

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, July 5, 2021, 16:00 [IST]