Selena Gomez's No-Makeup Makeup Routine: Here’s How You Can Recreate It!
Selena Gomez occasionally blesses us with her makeup routine videos on her YouTube page. And in a recent video, she posted her no-makeup makeup look.
While the Rare Beauty makeup brand owner uses her products to obtain the no-makeup makeup look, you can simply replace them with your regular products.
Here is how you can recreate the Only Murders in the Building actress' no-makeup makeup look.
Selena Gomez's No-Makeup Makeup Routine
Step 1: Apply primer to the skin, and then apply foundation (dot by dot) to the cheeks, chin, and forehead, using a foundation brush to blend it in.
Step 2: Apply lip balm to your lips while your makeup sets.
Step 3: Afterwards, apply a light-tinted moisturiser. Selena suggests applying it with your hands if they are clean and prepped, but she also recommends applying it with a foundation brush.
Step 4: Blend concealer with a concealer brush under the eyes, beneath the eyebrows, and over blemishes.
Step 5: After that, apply liquid blush to the apples of the cheeks and blend upwards and outwards. Make sure you use only a small amount as you don't want it to look unnatural - remember, we are aiming for a no-makeup makeup look.
Step 6: Apply mascara and your favourite tinted lip balm for a subtle effect.
Try it and let us know in the comments!
