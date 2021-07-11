Sanjana Sanghi Nails The Two-Toned Eye Makeup Trend With Soothing Pastel Colours; Step-By-Step Guide Inside! Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

The two-toned eye makeup has been the most loved and top makeup trend ever since it entered the beauty world. And why not, after all, two shades are better than one as it doubles the fun and sizzling factor. Celebrities have been nailing the trend even today. However, to elevate their look, they keep on experimenting with it by adding an interesting quotient, sometimes with lovely eye shadow shades or with dramatic designs with eyeliners. Talking about lovely eye shadow shades, well, we all know, pastel colours have quite been on everyone's favourite list this year. We have seen many actresses playing with eye-soothing hues and mesmerising us with their gorgeous looks. But the way Sanjana Sanghi aced it, is something we haven't seen yet and we're totally impressed.

For her latest photoshoot, the Dil Bechara actress went on to mix both the trends - the two-toned eye makeup with pastel colours and the results were absolutely flawless. She opted for two popular pastel tones - green and lavender and rocked the candy eye makeup look. We loved this eye makeup look of hers and if you also did, here's a step-by-step guide to recreate the similar look.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Blush

• Highlighter

• Lavender eye shadow

• Pastel green eye shadow

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

• Small fluffy eye shadow brush

• Mascara

• Eyebrow pencil

• Pink lipstick

• Blush brush

• Beauty blender

• Contour brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Prime the T-zone of your face.

• Apply the foundation on your face and neck. Use a damp beauty blender to blend it in.

• Apply the concealer all over your lids and under your eyes and blend it in using the same damp beauty blender.

• Immediately set the concealer in place using the setting powder.

• Softly contour your cheekbones and nose, using a contour brush.

• Blush up the apple of your cheeks.

• Moving to the eyes, take some lavender eye shadow on the fluffy eye shadow brush. Starting from the inner corner of your eyes to the middle part of your lids, apply the eye shadow all over and blend it well to get the smooth intensity.

• Drag the same eye shadow to your lower lash line as well.

• Now, take sea green eye shadow on the fluffy eye shadow brush and start applying it from the middle part lids to the outer corner of your eyes. Exaggerate the eye shadow to give a smokey effect.

• Fill and define your brows, using an eyebrow pencil.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your upper and lower eye lashes.

• Now, apply the highlighter on the high points of your face - your cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Finish off the look by applying pink lipstick.

• Set your make-up in place by spritzing some setting spray on your face.

So, what do you think about this makeup look of Sanjana Sanghi? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, July 11, 2021, 10:00 [IST]