ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pooja Hegde Shares A Glimpse Of Her Makeup Session; Looks Flawless In Dewy Makeup Look

    By

    Yesterday, South and Bollywood star Pooja Hegde blessed our Instagram feeds as she shared her stunning pictures in a yellow flower-embroidered saree. However, her elegance in a sleek bun and beauty in dewy makeup stole all our attention in no time. Recently, the Radhe Shyam actress posted an Instagram reel, giving us a glimpse of her makeup session and now the video is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, she is seen giving her makeup a final touch and flaunting her gorgeous pouty lips. So, let us take a closer look at her makeup and decode it for beauty goals.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

    So, in the pictures and in the video, Pooja Hegde was seen sporting warm yet glam makeup, which made for a perfect day look. She kept the base of her makeup dewy with the minimal proportion of luminous foundation and concealer. Her forehead, nose, cheekbones, and jawline were contoured on-point. Her brows were well-filled and defined. The Cirkus actress highlighted her eyelids and the crease part with metallic nude and brown shade eye shadow. She applied black kohl on her lower waterline and a thin line of black eyeliner on her upper lash line. She smudged the eyeliner a little to give her look a better effect. Her eyelashes were coated with oodles of mascara while a tint of pink blush on the apple of her cheeks, upped her look. Pooja opted for a complementing pink shade lipstick and applied it on her upper and lower lips.

    Coming to her hairstyle, the Mohenjo Daro actress sported a neat and elegant bun and looked graceful. For that, she parted her hair from the centre and then pulled back her tresses to form a messy braided bun.

    So, what do you think about this makeup look and hairstyle of Pooja Hegde? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Pooja Hegde

    Comments

    More POOJA HEGDE News

    Story first published: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2021
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close