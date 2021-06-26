Pooja Hegde Shares A Glimpse Of Her Makeup Session; Looks Flawless In Dewy Makeup Look Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Yesterday, South and Bollywood star Pooja Hegde blessed our Instagram feeds as she shared her stunning pictures in a yellow flower-embroidered saree. However, her elegance in a sleek bun and beauty in dewy makeup stole all our attention in no time. Recently, the Radhe Shyam actress posted an Instagram reel, giving us a glimpse of her makeup session and now the video is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, she is seen giving her makeup a final touch and flaunting her gorgeous pouty lips. So, let us take a closer look at her makeup and decode it for beauty goals.

So, in the pictures and in the video, Pooja Hegde was seen sporting warm yet glam makeup, which made for a perfect day look. She kept the base of her makeup dewy with the minimal proportion of luminous foundation and concealer. Her forehead, nose, cheekbones, and jawline were contoured on-point. Her brows were well-filled and defined. The Cirkus actress highlighted her eyelids and the crease part with metallic nude and brown shade eye shadow. She applied black kohl on her lower waterline and a thin line of black eyeliner on her upper lash line. She smudged the eyeliner a little to give her look a better effect. Her eyelashes were coated with oodles of mascara while a tint of pink blush on the apple of her cheeks, upped her look. Pooja opted for a complementing pink shade lipstick and applied it on her upper and lower lips.

Coming to her hairstyle, the Mohenjo Daro actress sported a neat and elegant bun and looked graceful. For that, she parted her hair from the centre and then pulled back her tresses to form a messy braided bun.

So, what do you think about this makeup look and hairstyle of Pooja Hegde? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Pooja Hegde

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 14:00 [IST]