    Priyanka Chopra Gets A Makeover By A Very Special Make-up Artist

    By

    Priyanka Chopra has been spending the quarantine time with her husband, Nick Jonas and their two adorable dogs. And with a very special and curious make-up artist.

    The first Monday of May is the Met Gala day and the event, unfortunately, could not be held this year due to Coronavirus Pandemic that has all worried. Leave it to Priyanka Chopra to not let the day go to waste. Priyanka Chopra spent her first Monday of May getting glammed up by a very special make-up artist. And the make-up artist is Priyanka's little niece, Sky Krishna.

    View this post on Instagram

    First Monday in May ⁣ This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess ⁣ Glam and creative direction by: @sky.krishna 📸- @divya_jyoti

    A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

    In a post captioned, " First Monday in May ⁣This year's theme: Pretty Pretty Princess " Sky can be seen putting a crown on the former Miss Universe and also giving her a makeover in the subsequent pics. Crediting ⁣Sky in the post for "Glam and creative direction" Priyanka was the perfect client for her niece.

    With the gold glossy eyes (which was the best part of the look), an evident circle of blush the cheekbones, a messy winged liner and brown lipstick, you will never see someone as content and happy with a messy look as Priyanka is in the post. Well, we will say this is quarantine and Met Gala day done well.

    This is not the first time that Sky has made an appearance on Priyanka's Instagram handle. Just a few days ago, Priyanka was seen lifting Sky up and down off the side of a couch in a post that she captioned "No gym, no problem."

    We sure are looking forward to seeing more looks from the tiny make-up artist. Did you like Priyanka's new make-up artist and makeover? Let us know in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 11:40 [IST]
