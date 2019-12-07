Priyanka Chopra Slays A Soft-Glam Make-up At This Film Festival And We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Priyanka Chopra has. no doubt, has been the star of the decade. And there probably was no better way for her to end the decade than being awarded by UNICEF for her work and recognised at the Marrakech Film Festival. And at the said Marrakech Film Festival, Priyanka Chopra dazzled in a soft-glam make-up look that made our hearts skip a beat.

Her make-up was light and perfect for a glam evening. Her base was minimal and matte, the kind you won't know is there. Sharply contoured nose and cheekbones and nose chiselled her face. The thick, heavily-filled brows added the much-needed definition to the look. The flawless base was brightened up with a light blush on the cheeks and highlighted high points of the face.

Talking about her eye make-up, it was subtle and basic. A metallic golden eyeshadow was applied all over the lid. Thinly lined upper lash line, bare lower lash line and a swipe of mascara on the lashes finished off her eye make-up. Next is the most stunning part of the make-up look and that is her lipstick. Priyanka stained her lips in a stunning coral pink shade that created that wow moment for us. We love how this look turned out.

Her hair was styled in a low bun with a middle-parting at the front. The curled tressed framing her face at the front added to the softness and glamour of her look.

Coming to her attire, she wore a jaw-droppingly gorgeous ivory saree by designer duo, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her saree was embellished with mukaish work and silver sequins and the soft make-up did wonders to balance her look.

