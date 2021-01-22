From Make-up To Hair, Your Go-To Easy DIY Guide For Zoom Meetings Ft. Priyanka Chopra Jonas! Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

It's been almost 10 to 11 months that we all have been working from home. Though it has been a blessing for all of us to work in our comfy pyjamas but let's admit, we have become way too much lazy also. For most of us, it becomes a challenge to get ready in less than 10 minutes for Zoom meetings. And getting ready isn't just about wearing good but also looking presentable and professional. So, if you are still struggling with such hard situations and desperately looking for DIY ideas to look good under 10 minutes, we have come to your rescue!

Recently, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram feed and shared an IGTV video to show us her DIY hairstyle and make-up routine, which she has been pulling out for Zoom meetings and calls. Captioning it as, 'DIY Zoom Glam Tutorial', she showed us an easy way to make the most of our last-minute beauty look. So, in this article, we have penned down step-by-step process of Priyanka Chopra's easy DIY look.

So, Priyanka Chopra Jonas started the make-up tutorial by applying base. She first picked foundation and applied it all over her face- the T-zone, the tip and the bridge of her cheekbones, and her cupid's bow. She took a couple of minutes to blend it well, using her fingertips. After that, she picked the face powder and applied it on her forehead, nose, under the eyes, cheeks, and remaining parts. She used a little amount of powder as she doesn't like her face too powdery. Next, she opted for blush and using the blush brush, she started applying on the apple of her cheeks. She applied the blush also on her eyes a little.

Coming to the eyes, she picked eyelash curler and made the best use of it. Next, she coated her eyelashes with mascara. The actress then filled and gave a shape to her eyebrows using the eyebrow brush and pencil. Later, she picked her best shade and go-to pink lipstick and applied it on the lower and upper part of her lips with 2-3 coats.

After she's done with her make-up, she focused on styling her hair. The diva opened her hair and using just her hands, she pulled back her tresses into a mid-ponytail, turning into a bun. From the front, she combed back her bangs and gave it a little messy and poofy look. Priyanka made use of hair spray to lock her hairstyle in place.

Coming to her outfit, well, the actress was sporting a full-sleeved black shirt that had white polka dot prints. She buttoned up her shirt till the top to give herself a professional look. Lastly, the diva accessorised her look with silver-toned hoop earrings. And that's how she completed her entire look and got ready!

Pic Credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram