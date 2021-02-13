Valentine’s Day 2021: Payal Rajput’s Glossy Pink Makeup Is All You Need To Look Glamorous On Your Special Date Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Valentine's Day is just a day ahead and we're sure that all the girls must be checking out their makeup kits to finalise the perfect and ideal look for the day. Whether it's about picking the outfit or choosing the shade of a lipstick, let's admit, pink colour is our eternal favourite that will always be preferred. So, wearing pink makeup look on such a special day becomes quite obvious. Isn't it? But to ace the perfect look, you definitely need an inspiration and who better can do that than our very favourite South diva Payal Rajput.

Recently, the actress shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed, where she was seen flaunting her glam pink make-up look. It was highlighted by shiny pink eyes and glossy pink lips. Her makeup looked romantic and perfect for the date night. In fact, it will not just up your glamour quotient but will also leave your beau impressed. So, here's how you can recreate the complete makeup look.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Blush

• Highlighter

• Pink eye shadow

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

• Clear gloss

• Eyebrow pencil

• Black kohl

• Black eyeliner

• False eyelashes

• Mascara

• Pink lipstick

• Lip glow oil

• Beauty blender

• Blush brush

• Contour brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Apply the primer on your entire face and blend it properly using the fingertips. Wait for a few minutes till it gets absorbed completely.

• Next, apply the foundation on your face and neck. Blend it well using the beauty blender.

• Apply the pea-size amount of concealer all over your lids and under your eyes, and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

• Immediately dab some setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

• Softly contour your cheekbones and nose, using the contour brush.

• Blush up the apple of your cheeks.

• Moving on to the eyes, dip some pink eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it all over your lids. Take your time in blending it until you get the desired intensity.

• Drag the same eye shadow to your lower lash line as well.

• Now, take the same pink eyeshadow on the flat eye shadow brush and apply it all over your lids and tear-ducts. Blend it properly to avoid harsh lines and edges.

• Next, apply the clear gloss over your lids to get the glossy eye look.

• Apply some black kohl on the waterline.

• Fill and define your brows, using eyebrow pencil.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eye lashes.

• Stick a pair of false eye lashes to your lashes and top it off with some mascara.

• Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Finish off the look by applying your favourite pink shade lipstick.

• Take some lip glow oil on your fingertip and apply it all over your lips, especially on the middle part of your lips to get the glossy pout.

• Lastly, set your make-up in place by spritzing some setting spray on your face.

So, what do you think about this make-up of Payal Rajput? Are your ready to nail the similar makeup look on Valentine's Day? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Payal Rajput's Instagram