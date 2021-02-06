Payal Rajput’s Bright And Glam Eye Makeup Look In The Shades Of Orange And Yellow Is A True Burst Of Sunshine Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

South Indian actress Payal Rajput is always on the top of her Instagram game. She is very active on social media and keeps treating her fans with her stunning pictures online. Apart from giving us fashion goals, the glam doll has a lot of gorgeous beauty inspiration for us. From glam to subtle to dewy, she has been nailing each look to perfection. Recently too, Payal shared a new post and left us absolutely stunned with her glamorous make-up look. It was highlighted by orange and yellow eye shadow colours with black eyeliner and mascara. She teamed her bright eye makeup with nude pink lip shade that balanced her look. So, let us take a look at her makeup closely and decode the steps to recreate it.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Blush

• Highlighter

• Yellow eye shadow

• Orange eye shadow

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Black eyeliner

• Mascara

• Eyebrow pencil

• Black kohl

• False eyelashes

• Nude-pink lipstick

• Beauty blender

• Blush brush

• Contour brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Prime the T-zone of your face.

• Apply the foundation on your face and neck. Use a damp beauty blender to blend it in.

• Apply the concealer all over your lids and under your eyes, and blend it in using the same beauty blender.

• Immediately set the concealer in place using the setting powder.

• Softly contour your cheekbones and nose, using the contour brush.

• Blush up the apple of your cheeks.

• Moving on to the eyes, dip some yellow eye shadow on the eye shadow brush, tap off the excess, and apply it on your lids. Apply the same eye shadow on your tear-ducts too.

• Now, apply the orange eye shadow on the half part of your lids. Blend both the eye shadow shades well to avoid harsh line and to get the intensity you desire.

• Apply black kohl on your waterline.

• Now, pick black eyeliner and apply a thin line on your upper lash line.

• Fill and define your brows, using eyebrow pencil.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eye lashes.

• Stick a pair of false eyelashes to your lashes and top it off with some mascara.

• Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Finish off the look of by applying nude pink lipstick.

• Set your make-up in place by spritzing some setting spray on your face.

So, what do you think about this makeup look of Payal Rajput? Let us know that in the comment section.

South Indian actress Payal Rajput is always on the top of her Instagram game. She is very active on social media and keeps treating her fans with her stunning pictures online. Apart from giving us fashion goals, the glam doll has a lot of gorgeous beauty inspiration for us. From glam to subtle to dewy, she has been nailing each look to perfection. Recently too, Payal shared a new post and left us absolutely stunned with her glamorous make-up look. It was highlighted by orange and yellow eye shadow colours with black eyeliner and mascara. She teamed her bright eye makeup with nude pink lip shade that balanced her look. So, let us take a look at her makeup closely and decode the steps to recreate it.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Blush

• Highlighter

• Yellow eye shadow

• Orange eye shadow

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Black eyeliner

• Mascara

• Eyebrow pencil

• Black kohl

• False eyelashes

• Nude-pink lipstick

• Beauty blender

• Blush brush

• Contour brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Prime the T-zone of your face.

• Apply the foundation on your face and neck. Use a damp beauty blender to blend it in.

• Apply the concealer all over your lids and under your eyes, and blend it in using the same beauty blender.

• Immediately set the concealer in place using the setting powder.

• Softly contour your cheekbones and nose, using the contour brush.

• Blush up the apple of your cheeks.

• Moving on to the eyes, dip some yellow eye shadow on the eye shadow brush, tap off the excess, and apply it on your lids. Apply the same eye shadow on your tear-ducts too.

• Now, apply the orange eye shadow on the half part of your lids. Blend both the eye shadow shades well to avoid harsh line and to get the intensity you desire.

• Apply black kohl on your waterline.

• Now, pick black eyeliner and apply a thin line on your upper lash line.

• Fill and define your brows, using eyebrow pencil.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eye lashes.

• Stick a pair of false eyelashes to your lashes and top it off with some mascara.

• Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Finish off the look of by applying nude pink lipstick.

• Set your make-up in place by spritzing some setting spray on your face.

So, what do you think about this makeup look of Payal Rajput? Let us know that in the comment section.

South Indian actress Payal Rajput is always on the top of her Instagram game. She is very active on social media and keeps treating her fans with her stunning pictures online. Apart from giving us fashion goals, the glam doll has a lot of gorgeous beauty inspiration for us. From glam to subtle to dewy, she has been nailing each look to perfection. Recently too, Payal shared a new post and left us absolutely stunned with her glamorous make-up look. It was highlighted by orange and yellow eye shadow colours with black eyeliner and mascara. She teamed her bright eye makeup with nude pink lip shade that balanced her look. So, let us take a look at her makeup closely and decode the steps to recreate it.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Blush

• Highlighter

• Yellow eye shadow

• Orange eye shadow

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Black eyeliner

• Mascara

• Eyebrow pencil

• Black kohl

• False eyelashes

• Nude-pink lipstick

• Beauty blender

• Blush brush

• Contour brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Prime the T-zone of your face.

• Apply the foundation on your face and neck. Use a damp beauty blender to blend it in.

• Apply the concealer all over your lids and under your eyes, and blend it in using the same beauty blender.

• Immediately set the concealer in place using the setting powder.

• Softly contour your cheekbones and nose, using the contour brush.

• Blush up the apple of your cheeks.

• Moving on to the eyes, dip some yellow eye shadow on the eye shadow brush, tap off the excess, and apply it on your lids. Apply the same eye shadow on your tear-ducts too.

• Now, apply the orange eye shadow on the half part of your lids. Blend both the eye shadow shades well to avoid harsh line and to get the intensity you desire.

• Apply black kohl on your waterline.

• Now, pick black eyeliner and apply a thin line on your upper lash line.

• Fill and define your brows, using eyebrow pencil.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eye lashes.

• Stick a pair of false eyelashes to your lashes and top it off with some mascara.

• Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Finish off the look of by applying nude pink lipstick.

• Set your make-up in place by spritzing some setting spray on your face.

So, what do you think about this makeup look of Payal Rajput? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Payal Rajput's Instagram