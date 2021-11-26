Patralekhaa’s Pink Glittery Eye Makeup Is Ideal For Parties; Here’s How To Achieve It Make Up Tips oi-Devika Tripathi

Newly-wed, Patralekhaa has been keeping us updated with her beauty posts on Instagram. She has not only been giving us fashion goals but also beauty tips. While Patralekhaa mostly opts for minimal makeup, this time, she went for a more dramatic makeup look. We couldn't take eyes off her and she let her eyes do the talking. Styled by Namita Alexander, she wore an outfit by Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika. She also wore gold-toned heart-shaped earrings from Minerali and Eurumme Jewellery. But let's focus on her makeup now, which was about pink tones and certainly about eyes.

So, Patralekhaa wore a pink makeup look and it was done in such a beautiful way by Vidhi Salecha Punjabi. She upped her look with a soft pink blush and contouring, and her lip shade was a bright pink shade. Now, while her base makeup lit up her face, her eye makeup accentuated her look. So, let's talk about the few steps needed to achieve this look of hers.

Step One: Hydrating Cream

Before you even begin, make sure you put a hydrating cream on your lids, so that your eyes remain soft, plump, and have a glowy base.

Step Two: Apply Primer

The second step is to apply primer. You can even apply glitter primer - it can be applied either fully or partly. The glitter primer base is for that extra shine. You can also partly apply glitter primer, as in the part you want to sparkle it. You can also use glitter glue instead of primer.

Step Three: Put Eye Shadow And Glitter

Then you put eye shadow, as in Patralekhaa's makeup look, it is a very subtle eye shadow, in nude-pink shade. And this shadow is light because the partly-glittery eye makeup is the highlight here. Now, you can apply the glitter in the darker shade of pink with either your finger or a flat brush. If you are going for partly glittery eye, make sure you don' apply the brush all over. You can use setting spray and close your eyes for a moment, so that glitter is set.

If you want to remove glitter, you can either use a makeup remover or a masking tape, depending on the quantity you have applied.

Patralekhaa also went for a winged eyeliner look and middle-parted braided hairdo that completed her look. So, how did you find her makeup look? Let us know that in the comment section.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 18:49 [IST]