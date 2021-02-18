The Girl On The Train Promotions: Parineeti Chopra Raises Bold Quotient With Her Blue And Black Smokey Eyes Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Parineeti Chopra starrer upcoming drama-thriller film titled The Girl On The Train is all set to release on 26 February 2021 on Netflix. To increase the anticipation among the fans, the filmmakers and the stars of the film have been sharing a lot of still pictures and posters. And now while there's just a week left for its release, Parineeti kicked off the promotions and was all out there grabbing eyeballs with her gorgeous looks. She shared a few pictures on her Instagram feed of her two bold makeup looks. In the first set of pictures, she flaunted blue smokey eye look, while in the other, she was seen sporting black smokey eye look. So, let us take a close look at her both smokey makeup looks and find which one was more stunning.

Parineeti Chopra's Blue Smokey Eyes

For the latest promotional round, Parineeti Chopra got dressed up in a powder-blue sweater and sharply pleated black skirt. She teamed her outfit with blue smokey eyes that went well with her look. The actress opted for metallic blue eyeshadow and blended it all over her lids. She dragged the same eye shadow to her lower lash line as well and smudged it together to get the smokey effect. However, the crease part of her eyes was highlighted by black eye shadow in softer tone. She applied black kohl on her waterline and coated her eyelashes with mascara. Parineeti made use of pink lip liner pencil to outline her lips and filled it with a glossy pink lipstick.

Parineeti Chopra's Black Smokey Eyes

Parineeti Chopra went for an all-black look, that consisted of a black sweater, leather pants, pointed high heels and most importantly black smokey eyes. She applied black eye shadow all over her lids and on the lower lash line and smudged it to add smokey effect. The diva also applied black kohl on her waterline and a nice coat of mascara on her eyelashes. Minimal base marked by highlighted cheekbones, pink lip liner, and glossy pink lip shade spruced up her look.

So, which bold smokey eye look of Parineeti Chopra did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram