Oscars 2021: Best Beauty Moments From The 93rd Academy Awards
The biggest and the most-awaited award function of the year - the 93rd Academy Awards was held at Union Station and the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The starry night was attended by many A-listers of the industry, who left everyone in awe with their stunning looks on the red carpet. The night of the Oscars witnessed many amazing makeup looks and dazzling hairdos, flaunted by the celebrities. While Carey Mulligan grabbed eyeballs with her romantic knot bun, Amanda Seyfried made huge statement with her bold makeup look. So, here we have curated the best beauty moments from the Oscars 2021.
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie looked extremely beautiful in her naturally beautiful look, which was highlighted by caramel makeup. The lid of her eyes was defined by very light caramel eye shadow and the same was dragged to her lower lash line. A little bit of mascara on her upper and lower eye lashes enhanced the effect. The same caramel eye shadow palette was used on her cheeks as well as a bronzer and as contour. Her makeup artist used a very light shade pink lipstick that spruced up her look.
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan caught all the limelight as she graced the red carpet, flaunting her dazzling hairdo as well as makeup look. Talking about her hairstyle first, Carey took all her golden hair into an upside-down looped knot bun and looked pretty. On the other hand, her makeup was highlighted by well-filled pointed brown brows, black eyeliner, electric brown eye shadow, and mascara. A tint of rose blush on her cheeks and bold red lipstick rounded out her look.
H.E.R
American singer Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, popularly known as H.E.R, sported the most extraordinary and unique look. Talking about her makeup look first, she opted for purple shade to highlight her full makeup with. She created a sharp pointed winged eyeliner with the same colour on her upper lash line and further went for false eyelashes that was coated with oodles of mascara. Her cheekbones were sharply highlighted and for her lips too, she went for purplish-pink shade. The singer also sported round-shaped purple reflectors that complemented her purple look. The cascading long curly hair, falling all way down to one side, suited her attire and her look.
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried looked elegantly stylish as she went for neatly tied hair bun and bold makeup look. She parted her hair from the side and took all her hair back to form a neat romantic bun-type hairdo. The actress styled her hair with gel that made her tresses look sticky, neat, and wet. As far as her makeup is concerned, her base was done flawlessly while her eyes were marked by light eye shadow, kohl, and mascara. She blushed up the apple of her cheeks with soft pink blush. However, it was her dark pink lipstick that added to the bold quotient.
Emerald Fennell
While we talk about best beauty moments from Oscars 2021, we cannot miss Emerald Fennell as she not just made huge statement with her pretty makeup look but also showed off her pregnancy glow and baby bump gracefully. It was her eye makeup look that did a lot of talking. The lavender eye shadow all over lids and crease part made her eyes pop. She further coated her eye lashes with mascara. Pink blush and pink lip shade elevated her look.
Tiara Thomas
Tiara Thomas stole the show as she walked the red carpet flaunting her braided hairstyle. She sported cornrow braids and it consisted of 5 neat braids on the top of her head. Those 5 cornrow braids were further tied back into a low braided bun and needless to say, it looked absolutely spectacular. As for makeup, she wore a nude look while the bronze effect wrapped up her look.
So, who according to you looked the best at the 93rd Academy Awards? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Instagram
