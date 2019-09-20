Navratri 2019 Day 1: Orange Make-up Looks To Celebrate Colour Of The Day Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

The joyous festival of Navratri is just around the corner and you might be excited about the celebration that lasts for a span of nine days. Navratri is celebrated in various ways across the country and one way is to celebrate each day with a different colour. Women usually wear attires according to the colour of the day. We think that is a great way to glorify the festical but why limit yourself to only the attire when you can have much more fun with different make-up looks corresponding to the colour of the day.

Speaking of which, the colour of day one, 29 September, is orange. This is a bold, bright and fun colour that you will easily find in your wardrobe. But, when it comes to make-up, we rarely choose this colour. And so, to encourage you, we have three amazing make-up looks that you can wear on the first day of the Navratri and celebrate this auspicious day. These are beautiful looks that are not only fun but practical as well.

So, without further ado, let's have a look at these make-up looks.

1. The Orange & Nude Make-up Look

Orange colour is, no doubt, a bright colour and for some us that might hold us back from using this colour. But, don't you worry! Kim Kardashian has a perfect solution for you. Pairing the bright orange colour with the subtle nude colour not only tones down but also complements the colour perfectly. This make-up look is a perfect blend of intense and subtle colours. It is a great make-up to wear if you are wearing a burnt orange outfit.

So, if you are interested in this look, here is how you can create this look.

What you need

Primer

Foundation

Concealer

Setting powder

Contour

Soft pink blush

Burnt orange eyeshadow

Brown eyeshadow

Beige eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Black eye pencil

Orange eye pencil

Eyebrow pencil

Mascara

Glossy nude brown lipstick

Highlighter

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Contour brush

Setting spray

Steps to recreate this look

Prime the T-zone of your face for the make-up to last long.

Apply the foundation on your face. Use the damp beauty blender to blend it in.

Use some concealer under your eyes to highlight the area and conceal the dark circles.

Use the setting powder to set your concealer in place.

Take the contour powder on the contour brush and use it to contour your cheekbones, nose and jawline.

Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Using the eyebrow pencil, define and fill in your brows.

Moving to the eyes, apply the concealer all over your lids.

Apply the brown eyeshadow on your crease using the fluffy eyeshadow brush. Apply the eyeshadow to your lower lash line as well.

Take the orange eyeshadow on a fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Layer on the colour until you reach the intensity that you desire and blend the edges well.

Take the beige eyeshadow on a flat eyeshadow brush and place it at the centre of your lids. Blend the edges well.

Thickly line your upper lash line using the black eyeliner.

Tightline your eyes using the black eye pencil and line your lower waterline using the orange eye pencil.

Apply mascara on your eyelashes.

Apply highlighter on the high points of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

Line your lips using the lip liner and apply lipstick to your lips.

Spritz some setting spray on your face to set the make-up in place.

2. The Monochromatic Orange Make-up Look

A monochromatic look is a quick look that uses one colour to complete the make-up look. And when it comes to orange colour, a monochromatic look might look a bit of a stretch, but trust us, it is not. In fact, the talented actress Margot Robbie has a stunning orange monochromatic look. This is a make-up look subtle enough to pair with your bright and embellished outfit and balance the look.

Here is how you can recreate this look.

What you need

Primer

Tinted moisturiser

Concealer

Setting powder

Contour

Blush

Matte orange eyeshadow

Black eye pencil

White eye pencil

Eyebrow pencil

Mascara

Burnt orange lipstick

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Contour brush

Blush brush

Setting spray

Steps to recreate this look

Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face. This helps to provide a smooth canvas for the make-up application.

Apply the tinted moisturiser on your face. Blend it well using your fingertips.

Apply the concealer under your eyes to hide and dark circles and highlight that area and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Set the concealer in place using the setting powder.

Using the contour powder, slightly contour your cheekbones, nose and jawline.

Apply the blush on your cheeks.

Using the eyebrow pencil, fill in your brows.

Moving to the eyes, apply the concealer all over your lids.

Take the orange eyeshadow on a fluffy brush, tap off the excess and apply it all over your lid, moving past your crease. Blend the edges well such that there is just a tint of colour on your eyelids. Apply the eyeshadow to your lower lash line as well.

Tightline your eyes using the black eye pencil and line your lower waterline using the white eye pencil.

Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Allow it to dry before moving on to another coat of mascara.

Apply the lipstick on your lips to finish off the look.

Spritz some setting spray on your face to set the make-up in place.

3. The Orange & Golden Make-up Look

Orange and golden shades make up for a fiery combination. The orange shade adds brightness to the look and the golden shade adds the shimmer. This make-up look is ideal for those who want to go all out. Created by a talented make-up artist, Rachelle Kathleen, this is a stunner. This look will definitely wow everyone around you and could be worn with either a basic or embellished outfit.

And if you are interested in recreating this look, here is how you can do that.

What you need

Primer

Foundation

Concealer

Setting powder

Contour

Soft pink blush

Orange eyeshadow

Golden eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Black eye pencil

Eyebrow pencil

False eyelashes

Mascara

Semi-matte bright orange lipstick

Gold/rose gold highlighter

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Contour brush

Setting spray

Steps to recreate this look

Prime the T-zone of your face using patting motions. This helps the make-up to last long.

Apply the foundation on your face. Use the damp beauty blender to blend it well.

Use some concealer under your eyes to highlight the area and conceal the dark circles. Use the same damp blender to blend the concealer in.

Apply the setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

Take the contour powder on the contour brush, tap the excess off and use it to softly contour your cheekbones, nose and jawline.

Take the blush on the blush brush, tap off the excess and apply it on the apples of your cheeks using light hands.

Using the eyebrow pencil, define and fill in your brows.

Moving to the eyes, apply the concealer all over your lids. This acts as an eyeshadow base.

Take the orange eyeshadow on a fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Layer on the colour until you reach the intensity that you desire. Apply the eyeshadow to your lower lash line as well.

Spritz some setting spray on the flat eyeshadow brush, dip it in the golden eyeshadow and apply it on your lid. Using the fluffy brush, blend the edges well.

Line your upper lash line using the black eyeliner.

Tightline your eyes using the black eye pencil.

Apply mascara on your eyelashes. Stick the pair of false eyelashes on your eyes.

Apply highlighter on the high points of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

Apply lipstick to your lips to finish off the look.

Spritz some setting spray on your face to set the make-up in place.