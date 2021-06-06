On Neha Kakkar’s Birthday, Her 3 Party Makeup Looks You Could Steal To Glam Up Your Face Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 6 June 1988, Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular and amazing singers of today's generation. Apart from melting millions of hearts with her melodious voice, she is also loved for her cute personality and beautiful looks. The gorgeous beauty has huge fan following on Instagram and she keeps mesmerising her fans with her stunning makeup looks there. Scrolling through her feed, we noticed that she is not a big fan of heavy makeup and usually likes to keep it minimal yet glamorous. So, today, on her birthday, we have curated her best 3 party makeup looks, you could steal to glam up your face.

Neha Kakkar's Soothing Eye Shadow Look

Neha Kakkar exuded soothing vibes in her beautiful shimmering eye makeup look. She opted for glitter purple eye shadow and applied it on her eyelids. Just above the purple eye shadow, she applied a little amount of pink eye shadow that gave a good effect. The Dilbar song singer coated her eyelashes with oodles of mascara and perfectly filled her brows, keeping it thick and well-defined. Neha balanced her glam look with a light pink lipstick and looked stunning.

Neha Kakkar's Bright Lipstick Look

Neha Kakkar sported dewy makeup look but it was her bright lipstick that was the highlight of her entire makeup. She kept the base flawless and stunningly contoured her forehead, nose, and cheekbones. Keeping the look of her brows natural, she softly filled them. The Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi singer opted for light pastel-toned eye shadow and applied it over her lids and on her lower lash line. She coated her eyelashes with mascara and softly blushed up the apple of her cheeks. The eye-popping bright red lipstick, overlined with lip pencil, elevated her look.

Neha Kakkar's Glossy Eye Lids

For a brand shoot, Neha Kakkar glammed herself up with a beautiful dewy makeup look that was highlighted by glossy eye lids. Talking about her eye makeup, well, she opted for peach-toned eye shadow first and applied it all over her crease part. The Taaron Ke Shehar singer applied shimmering golden eye shadow over her lids and then added glossy effect to her eyes and tear-ducts with clear gloss. Soft black kohl and a nice coat of mascara enhanced her eye makeup look. She then added a tint of soft blush to her cheekbones and wrapped up her look with mauve light lipstick.

So, what do you think about these makeup looks of Neha Kakkar? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Neha Kakkar!

Pic Credits: Neha Kakkar

Story first published: Sunday, June 6, 2021, 9:00 [IST]