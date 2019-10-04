ENGLISH

    Navratri 2019 Day 6: Two Make-up Looks To Complement Different Shades Of Green Outfits

    By

    Happy Navratri, folks! Hope you are having a fun Navratri. We are on day 6 and the colour of the day is green. We all have some green piece of cloth in our wardrobe, so pull it out and celebrate this day with a green outfit. But, what about your make-up?

    Well, green isn't exactly a colour that most of us wear in our make-up looks. So, we thought why not bring to you make-up looks that will complement your green attire! Green is a vibrant and varied colour that has quite a lot of shades. So, here are two make-up looks for two different shades of green- subtle green and dark green.

    So, let's go ahead and decode these looks for you.

    The Subtle Pink Make-up Look

    This make-up look is perfect for the subtle shade of green.

    What you need

    • Tinted moisturiser
    • Blush
    • Brown eyeshadow
    • Beige eyeshadow
    • Black eyeliner
    • Eyebrow pencil
    • Mascara
    • Semi-matte pink lipstick
    • Green bindi
    • Fluffy eyeshadow brush
    • Flat eyeshadow brush
    • Blush brush

    Steps to recreate the look

    • Apply the tinted moisturiser all over your face to get an even tone.
    • Using the eyebrow pencil, fill in your brows.
    • Take the brown eyeshadow on the fluffy brush, tap off the excess and apply it on your crease. Smudge your lower lash line using the same eyeshadow.
    • Next, using the flat eyeshadow brush, apply the beige eyeshadow all over your lid.
    • Line your upper lash line using the black eyeliner and smudge it a bit using the fluffy brush.
    • Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes.
    • Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.
    • Apply the lipstick on your lips.
    • Finish off the look by putting a tiny bindi on your forehead.

    The Nude Make-up Look

    If you are opting for a deep green outfit, a nude make-up look will complement the outfit best.

    What you need

    • Tinted moisturiser
    • Blush
    • Brown eyeshadow
    • Black eyeliner
    • Eyebrow pencil
    • Mascara
    • Nude brown lipstick
    • Fluffy eyeshadow brush
    • Blush brush

    Steps to recreate the look

    • Apply the tinted moisturiser all over your face to get an even tone.
    • Using the eyebrow pencil, define and fill in your brows.
    • Take the brown eyeshadow on the fluffy brush, tap off the excess and apply it all over your lid. Layer on the shadow until you get the intensity that you desire.
    • Line your upper lash line using the black eyeliner.
    • Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.
    • Apply the lipstick on your lips.

