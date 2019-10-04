Navratri 2019 Day 6: Two Make-up Looks To Complement Different Shades Of Green Outfits Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Happy Navratri, folks! Hope you are having a fun Navratri. We are on day 6 and the colour of the day is green. We all have some green piece of cloth in our wardrobe, so pull it out and celebrate this day with a green outfit. But, what about your make-up?

Well, green isn't exactly a colour that most of us wear in our make-up looks. So, we thought why not bring to you make-up looks that will complement your green attire! Green is a vibrant and varied colour that has quite a lot of shades. So, here are two make-up looks for two different shades of green- subtle green and dark green.

So, let's go ahead and decode these looks for you.

The Subtle Pink Make-up Look

This make-up look is perfect for the subtle shade of green.

What you need

Tinted moisturiser

Blush

Brown eyeshadow

Beige eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Eyebrow pencil

Mascara

Semi-matte pink lipstick

Green bindi

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Steps to recreate the look

Apply the tinted moisturiser all over your face to get an even tone.

Using the eyebrow pencil, fill in your brows.

Take the brown eyeshadow on the fluffy brush, tap off the excess and apply it on your crease. Smudge your lower lash line using the same eyeshadow.

Next, using the flat eyeshadow brush, apply the beige eyeshadow all over your lid.

Line your upper lash line using the black eyeliner and smudge it a bit using the fluffy brush.

Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes.

Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Apply the lipstick on your lips.

Finish off the look by putting a tiny bindi on your forehead.

The Nude Make-up Look

If you are opting for a deep green outfit, a nude make-up look will complement the outfit best.

What you need

Tinted moisturiser

Blush

Brown eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Eyebrow pencil

Mascara

Nude brown lipstick

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Steps to recreate the look

Apply the tinted moisturiser all over your face to get an even tone.

Using the eyebrow pencil, define and fill in your brows.

Take the brown eyeshadow on the fluffy brush, tap off the excess and apply it all over your lid. Layer on the shadow until you get the intensity that you desire.

Line your upper lash line using the black eyeliner.

Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Apply the lipstick on your lips.