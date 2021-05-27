Nargis Fakhri’s Burgundy Bob Hair And Fiery Red Eye Shadow Is The Best Combination Ever! Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Nargis Fakhri is one of the most stunning actresses in the Bollywood industry. Known for her natural beauty and sense of style, the young girls in the town absolutely admire her. She is currently one of the biggest beauty influencers on social media and fans just love how she comes up with wow-worthy experimental looks every now and then. It was just a few days ago, when Nargis left us speechless with her cornrow braid hairstyle and now, she is doing rounds on the internet for her burgundy bob hair and fiery red eye makeup. Well, the diva looked stunning in it and it's one of the best combinations you would've ever seen. So, let us take a close look at it and decode it for beauty goals.

So, Nargis Fakhri left us totally stunned with her latest look and we can't take our eyes off her. Talking about her makeup first, the actress looked sizzling as she aced the fiery red eye makeup look and it's one of the boldest looks you will see on the internet today. To create the look, she opted for the metallic red eye shadow palette. With the help of flat eye shadow brush, she applied the eye shadow all over her lids and the crease part. She went for multiple coats to keep the tone brighter and darker. The actress stuck false eyelashes to her original eyelashes and coated it with oodles of mascara. With black eye pencil, she softly kohled her lower waterline. She blushed up the apple of her cheeks with pink blush and to balance the look, Nargis went for the lightest pink lipstick.

Her base was flawless with perfect proportion of foundation and concealer. She perfectly primed her face and contoured her cheekbones. The high points of her face - the cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of her nose, and cupid's bow were sharply highlighted, using highlighter.

Coming to her hair, well, Nargis Fakhri sported shoulder-length bob cut hair. It was straight and had trimmed layered ends. Apart from scalp, the actress dyed all her hair in royal burgundy colour and we found it quite classy.

We absolutely loved this makeup look as well as hair colour of Nargis Fakhri. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Nargis Fakhri's Instagram

