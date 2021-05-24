A Step-By-Step Guide On How To Get Nargis Fakhri-Inspired Cornrow Braid Half-Bun Hairstyle Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Lockdown may have restricted us to step out and visit the salons. But it has definitely spiced up our experimental games at home, when it comes to haircut and hairstyling especially. There are many Bollywood celebrities, who turned hairstylists and self-experimented with their tresses during the lockdown. While some trimmed their hair into layers, some time and again came up with stunning hairstyles ideas. And the recent one to join the bandwagon is Nargis Fakhri. The actress, lately experimented with her hair and took to her Instagram feed to share a picture flaunting a cornrow braid half-bun hairstyle. Her hairstyle looked eye-catching, wow-worthy and worth-copying. Here's a step-by-step guide to ace the similar hairstyle. Take a look.

What you need

• Detangler comb

• Rat-tailed comb

• A few hair ties

• Sectioning clips

• Bobby pins

• Hair spray

Steps to follow

• Comb your hair using the detangler comb to make sure that you don't have any tangles or knots in your hair.

• Now, with the sharp end of the rat-tailed comb, divide your hair into 7 to 8 small sections from front to back. Use sectioning clips to prevent mixing up the sections.

• Unclip any one section and star braiding your hair in a neat, clean, and tight Dutch braid, close to your scalp.

• Once your braid is ready, secure it with a hair tie.

• Braid all the sections in a similar way.

• Now, gather all the braids and tie it into a high ponytail.

• Grab the braids from the ponytail and wrap it around the base to form a bun.

• Use bobby pins to secure the bun.

• Now, it's time to braid the remaining part of your hair.

• Make around 10 to 12 clean and tight thin braids from the bottom half sections of your hair.

• Your hairstyle is now ready. Spritz some hair spray to ensure everything is set in place.

So, what do you think about this hairstyle of Nargis Fakhri? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Nargis Fakhri's Instagram

