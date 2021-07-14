Mouni Roy Serves Flawless Beauty Inspiration! Flaunts Her French Braid And Glam Makeup In Latest Post Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Mouni Roy is a true-blue beauty inspiration we all need. She's among a few actresses in the industry, who gives us a lot of beauty moments. The way she effortlessly nails her hairstyles and makeup looks, makes us take notes from her. The diva's Instagram feed is full of makeup and hair goals and recently, she added yet another look and it's something, which none of us would like to miss. In her recent post, the Made In China actress was seen rocking French braids and glam makeup look and stealing everyone's attention. While her hairstyle looked classic and cute, her makeup served party goals. Here are some simple steps on how you can ace the similar braid hairstyle and the glam makeup look.

Mouni Roy's French Braids

What you need

• Detangler comb

• Rat-tailed comb

• A few hair ties

• Bobby pins

• Hair spray

Steps to follow

• Comb your hair using a detangler comb to make sure that you don't have any tangles or knots in your hair.

• Now, with the sharp end of the rat-tailed comb, divide your hair into two parts from the centre.

• Grab one section of your hair, pull it back near the nape of your neck, and start creating a braid.

• To create the braid, divide your hair into three equal sections and wrap them over one another.

• Continue braiding until you reach the end. Secure your braid with a hair tie.

• Now, grab another section of your hair and make another similar braid at the back.

• Once your both braids are ready, use bobby pins to secure the baby hair and extra strands.

• Softly, pull out your bands or side strands on the front to add oomph to your look. This is completely optional.

• Lastly, spritz some hair spray to ensure everything is set in place.

Mouni Roy's Glam Makeup Look

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Pink blush

• Golden eye shadow

• Brown eye shadow

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Black eyeliner

• Black kohl

• False eyelashes

• Mascara

• Eyebrow pencil

• Pink lipstick

• Nude lip liner

• Blush brush

• Beauty blender

• Contour brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Prime the T-zone of your face.

• Apply the foundation on your face and neck. Use a damp beauty blender to blend it in.

• Apply the concealer all over your lids and under your eyes and blend it in using the same damp beauty blender.

• Immediately set the concealer in place using the setting powder.

• Softly contour your cheekbones and nose, using a contour brush.

• Blush up the apple of your cheeks with a blush brush and pink blush palette.

• Moving to the eyes, take some brown eye shadow on the fluffy eye shadow brush and apply it all over your lids and crease part. Blend it well to avoid harsh lines and edges.

• Drag the same eye shadow to your lower lash line as well.

• Now, take some golden eye shadow on the flat eye shadow brush and apply it all over your lids.

• Apply black kohl on your lower waterline.

• Next, pick the black eyeliner and apply a sleek line on your upper lash line.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Wait for it to dry.

• Now stick a pair of false eyelashes to your lashes and top it off with some mascara.

• Fill in your lips using the nude lip liner.

• Finish off the look by applying pink lipstick on your upper and lower lips.

• Set your make-up in place by spritzing some setting spray on your face.

So, what do you think about this braid hairstyle and glam makeup look of Mouni Roy? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Mouni Roy's Instagram