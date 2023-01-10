Makeup Tips Every Woman Over 40 Must Know Make Up Tips oi-Amritha K

If someone says that there is an age-limit to applying makeup - they are wrong, just plain.simple.wrong!

However, with the changing age, there'll be changes to your skin too. We need to change our go-to makeup picks as our skin ages because makeup does play a defining role in how we look and feel.

Before you double down on the concealer on wrinkles and fine lines (big yikes), here are some tips from beauty experts around the globe about what you need to put on your face and in your beauty kit to maximise your skin's changing texture.

Makeup Tips For Women Over 40

1. Concerns for mature skin

With increasing age, the skin starts losing its moisture and suppleness. Therefore, it is imperative that you maintain a healthy level of moisture on your under-eye area. Dedicate time to this area in your daily beauty routine. In order to even out the skin, choose minimal base makeup and a luminous finish.

2. Pay attention to the texture of the skin

As the skin ages, it has the tendency to appear pigmented or discoloured as a result of dryness, wrinkles, sun damage, and, at times, loosening of certain parts of the face can become a challenge. Ensure that the entire face has one single tone and that there is no excessive amount of shine or shimmer, as this emphasizes fine lines further.

3. Applying the base

In general, it is best to opt for matte makeup and avoid anything that will result in a sheen or shine on the face. Look for matte finish foundations, primers and concealers when selecting them.

Follow the 'less is more' philosophy when applying concealer, and apply it only where needed. Use loose powder sparingly and only as needed. Powdering can often enhance wrinkles, so I would advise against it.

4. Tips for applying lipstick

It is best to select matte formulations and apply a tiny bit of translucent powder to your lips before applying lipstick. You should choose a lipstick that does not have a too creamy or glossy texture.

What Are The Most Important Makeup Tips For Women Over 40?

The most crucial steps in the routine are moisturising and priming, so start with them and use a fixing spray before applying the base.

Apply concealer to neutralise pigmentation or dark circles, so that it provides perfect coverage when you apply concealer over the area without discolouring or greying the skin.

You should avoid caking your face, especially near areas with wrinkles, laugh lines, or crow's feet.

To fill in the lines as much as possible, apply the product in the opposite direction of the lines.

To set the base, use a loose powder sparingly and keep spreading the product evenly over the skin.

As soon as you have completed this procedure, spray a water spray or a vitamin C or vitamin E spray on the area, and pat it down gently to prevent loss of hydration.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 23:20 [IST]