Make-up Trends That You Must Try In 2020

    With the new year comes the excitement to try different things and making this year better than the one before. The past year and the past decade has been quite a journey for the world of make-up and how we perceive it. It has definitely become more inclusive and fascinating. But, there are some of us who are still hesitant to experiment with the make-up trends that became a huge sensation in 2019.

    2020 is the year to break the norms, do what your heart desires and play with different shades and trends of make-up. And so, today we bring to you 4 make-up trends that you must try this year.

    Graphic Eyeliner

    The maximum creativity we show while applying the eyeliner is winging it away. But, you can have more fun with your eyeliner by extending it towards your crease area. To create a graphic eyeliner, extend your eyeliner at the outer edges and then begin to trace your crease area. You can all the way up to the end of your crease or till half-way as per your preference.

    Glistening Cheeks

    Highlighters are a make-up product that most of us shy away from. Maybe because it intimidates us. But, 2020 is the year to break from the intimidation of highlighters. Shimmery cheeks have been a craze in the celebrities. Adding a pop of highlighter to your cheekbones will give you the ‘lit-from-within’ look.

    Glitter Eyeliner

    We understand your predicament when you don’t want to create an alter ego through your make-up but just add a few touches here and there to accentuate some feature or add some pop of colour to your face. Glitter eyeliner trend that was gigantic in 2019 will help you do just that. It is a subtle way of playing with make-up while making your eyes stand out. So, leave the basic black eyeliner in 2020 and head to the era of colourful eyeliners.

    Blue Eyeshadow

    Blue eyeshadow gained a lot of hype the past year and we don’t think it is going to go away anytime soon. We all have that one eyeshadow palette that has a chunk of bold colours and that we hope to use one day but never do. Well, 2020 is your time. Pull out that blue eyeshadow and make a bold and blue statement. Trust us, you are going to love the blue eyeshadow look.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 5, 2020, 12:41 [IST]
