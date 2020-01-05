Make-up Trends That You Must Try In 2020 Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

With the new year comes the excitement to try different things and making this year better than the one before. The past year and the past decade has been quite a journey for the world of make-up and how we perceive it. It has definitely become more inclusive and fascinating. But, there are some of us who are still hesitant to experiment with the make-up trends that became a huge sensation in 2019.

2020 is the year to break the norms, do what your heart desires and play with different shades and trends of make-up. And so, today we bring to you 4 make-up trends that you must try this year.