From Alia To Priyanka, Bollywood Divas Show Us The Perfect Make-up Looks To Go With Your Blue Dress

Blue dress is a gorgeous number to have in your closet. It a bright and happening colour that can lift your spirits in a jiffy. But when it comes to doing a make-up look with that stunning dress, most of us hit a rock bottom. While it seems like a task choosing the right make-up look with a blue dress, it really isn't.

And who better than B-town divas to inspire and teach you how to rock a blue dress. These are some amazing looks that you can choose from depending on the occasion that you're getting dressed up for. Let's now have a look at these incredible make-up ideas that will help you stand apart in that sensational blue number.

1. The Minimalist Make-up Look

The bright blue dress itself makes a statement and it doesn't need your make-up to be loud and bold. And so, a minimalist make-up look would be a great choice to pair with your blue dress.

If you are dressing up for a special occasion, start with a primer. It will help the make-up to last long. Apply a luminous foundation to provide an even tone to your skin. Add some blush to your cheeks and fill in your brows. Add some highlighter to the high points of your face and choose a lip shade that is similar to your skin tone. Coming to the eye look, keep it simple with a metallic copper or golden eyeshadow applied all over your eyelids. To add some definition to your look, tighline your eyes and apply a coat of mascara to your eyelashes.

Style your hair in loose waves and leave it open. Let it frame your face and add that oomph factor to your look.

2. The Red Lip Make-up Look

A red lip is a classic look that adds glamour, elegance and charm to your look. And you can wear the classic red lip with your stunning blue dress. We understand that it might seem too much to you. But, worry not! With certain tips, you can pair this look with your blue dress with ease.

The first thing that you need to keep in mind is to keep your base fresh and light. Do go for a heavy foundation. Opt for a tinted moisturiser. Add a soft blush to the apples of your cheeks and blend it well with the base. Keep your eye look basic with a soft brown eyeshadow applied all over the lid. Top it off with some black eyeshadow applied to half the lid, starting from the inner corner of the eyes. Thinly line your eyes. Fill in your eyebrows, run a spooile through it and finish off the look by applying the red lipstick on your lips.

3. The Nude Make-up Look

Nude is the trend of the year and this is one look that won't fail you ever. A nude make-up look will go with most of your attires and that includes your blue dress. Although when you go for a nude look with a bright colour such as blue, an amazing tip will be to highlight your eyes. A combination of black and blue eyeliner will help to achieve that with ease.

Start with a matte foundation. Add some blush to your cheeks and make sure that it is blended to perfection. Define and fill in your brows. Moving to the eyes, which are the star of the look, apply a beige eyeshadow all over your eyes and use a black eyeliner to precisely line your lower waterline, upper lash line and tightline your eyes. Apply a blue eyeliner on top of the black eyeliner and apply a nice coat of mascara to your lashes. Finish off this look with a nudish beige lipstick.

4. The chocolate Brown Make-up Look

Blue is quite a versatile colour and there are many shades of this colour that you can rock. If you are wearing a lighter shade of the colour, a chocolate brown make-up look would work amazingly well with your dress. As the dress is toned-down, this dark make-up will add the sufficient amount of colour that your look requires.

Go for a luminous base. This is sort of a monochromatic look with the same colour on your eyes and lips. Talking about the eyes, apply some caramel brown eyeshadow all over your crease. Next, apply a chocolate brown eyeshadow all over your lid. Apply a small winged eyeliner and a nice coat of mascara to your eyelashes. Finish off this look with a semi-matte chocolate brown eyeshadow.

5. The Contrast Make-up Look

Your blue dress might not always be plain blue. It can have a combination of colours such as black, purple or various shades of blue. In that case, you can go for a contrast make-up look. This might not be suitable for every occasion, but it definitely a great make-up look for a night party or a fun get-together with friends.

As you are going to play with a couple of colours, keep the base fresh and neutral. Your eyes are the highlight in this look. You can go for a dual-toned eye make-up look (just like Priyanka has done). Or you can opt for a colour that you are more comfortable wearing. Add some blush to the apples of your cheeks and finish off the look with a semi-matte lipstick that complements your eye make-up.