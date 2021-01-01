Genelia Deshmukh’s Two-Toned Eyeshadow Look Will Definitely Help You In Enhancing Your Makeup Skills Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

We might have not seen Genelia Deshmukh on-screen from quite a long time but whenever we open our Instagram, she is definitely there popping up on our feed and catching our attention with her gorgeous looks. Though the diva has always impressed us with her look but from a few months, we have noticed her taking her beauty game many notches higher. She keeps treating her fans with her beautiful looks and the recent one is worth taking notes from.

Lately, Genelia shared a few pictures from her photoshoot, where she was seen sporting a red dress with black boots. Well, the Ladies vs Gentlemen host matched her outfit with two-toned eye shadow that was red and black in colour only. She kept her entire make-up look dewy and elevated her look with stunning eye make-up. So, here we have noted down the step-by-step procedure to recreate the similar look that will definitely help you in enhancing your make-up skills. Take a look.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Blush

• Red eye shadow

• Black eye shadow

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Mascara

• Black kohl

• Eyebrow pencil

• Pink lipstick

• Blush brush

• Beauty blender

• Contour brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Prime the T-zone of your face.

• Apply the foundation on your face and neck and blend it using the beauty blender.

• Apply the concealer all over your lids and under the eyes, and blend it using the damp beauty blender.

• Dust the setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

• Contour your cheekbones and nose, using the contour brush.

• Blush up the apple of your cheeks.

• Moving to the eyes, take some red eye shadow on the fluffy eye shadow brush and apply it all over your crease. Blend it to make it softer.

• Now, take some black eye shadow on the flat eye shadow brush and apply it over your lids. Blend it well to avoid harsh edges.

• Apply black kohl on your waterline.

• Fill and define your brows using the eyebrow pencil.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your lashes.

• Finish off the look by applying light-pink lipstick.

• Set the make-up in place by spritzing some setting spray on your face.

So, what do you think about this look of Genelia Deshmukh? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Genelia Deshmukh