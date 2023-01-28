Just In
Kiara Advani’s Soft Glam Makeup Look Is Exactly What You Need For Your Day Out!
At its root, the soft glam makeup is still glam, but it feels lighter, airier, and softer--think full-face with volume turned down.
Let's just say that you can say goodbye to your full-coverage foundation, because ultra glowy, healthy looking skin and natural makeup looks are pretty much the biggest trend this season, right?
Creating soft glam makeup requires lots of blending, swirling, and buffing, but you must also have the proper tools and formulas.
The soft glam makeup is how red lipstick is to the lipstick realm, imo.
Anyhow, you don't need a fully contoured look with layers of makeup to look glam - and Miss Sunshine Kiara Advani just proved it.
Kiara Advani's Soft Glam Look: Step-By-Step Guide
Step 1: The first thing to do is to prep the skin with a light moisturiser and then layer it with an under-eye cream and a lip balm.
Step 2: If you want to keep your face looking as natural as possible, then you should use a bit of concealer under your eyes and around your mouth. You can also use a tinted moisturiser to even out your skin tone.
Step 3: Using a pore-filling primer will give your makeup a diffused look for a natural soft glam look.
Step 4: In the T zone and under the eye area, powder should be used very sparingly.
Step 5: To contour your face, use a soft bronzer - cream blush is similar to a second skin and gives your face a glowing appearance.
Step 6: Using your go-to creams and powders, you can lightly highlight your skin without overdoing it.
Step 7: Add a metallic chrome eyeshadow in a rose gold colour along with a deep pigmented kohl to keep your eyes defined yet soft. Finish with loads of mascara and a deep pigmented kohl liner.
Step 8: You can simply brush your eyebrows and use a soft brown eyeshadow under the eye to give just a little pop, or if you have thin eyebrows you can do your eyebrows just like you would normally do them and then use the soft brown eyeshadow under the eye.
Step 9: In order to complete the look, top off your lips with a nude pink lip pencil and a gloss.
And you are good to go!
Basically, soft glam makeup is effortless, soft, almost dreamlike -- essentially, a more polished but natural look.
