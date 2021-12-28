ENGLISH
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Don’t Blend, Do Some Contrast! Let Janhvi Kapoor And Aditi Rao Hydari Show You How

    By

    Why blend when you can contrast! So, if you are looking forward to pulling off a makeup look that makes you stand apart rather than blend with the outfit. Janhvi Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari gave us cues on how to look a class apart with their lip shades. We have decoded their makeup looks for you.

    Photographer Courtesy: Ajay Kadam

    Janhvi Kapoor's Pink Makeup Look

    Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Janhvi Kapoor wore an embellished black-toned pantsuit that came from Zara. She paired her ensemble with pointed black pumps from Christian Louboutin. The makeup was highlighted by vibrant pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and eye makeup was light with subtle kohl. Speaking about lip shade, it was lighter and contrasted with black, which made her look like the life of the party. The middle-parted wavy highlighted tresses completed her look.

    Photographer Courtesy: Chirag Khetan

    Aditi Rao Hydari's Wine-Hued Makeup Look

    Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Aditi Rao Hydari looked stunning in her mint-blue sharara set from Raw Mango. She accessorised her look with ethnic jewellery from Tyaani By Karan Johar. Aditi's makeup was highlighted by pink contoured cheekbones and impeccably-applied kohl. However, the highlight of her makeup look was the wine-red lip shade, which added radiance to her look. The side-parted tresses rounded out her look.

    So, whose makeup look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Comments

    More JANHVI KAPOOR News

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 18:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 28, 2021
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close