Don’t Blend, Do Some Contrast! Let Janhvi Kapoor And Aditi Rao Hydari Show You How
Why blend when you can contrast! So, if you are looking forward to pulling off a makeup look that makes you stand apart rather than blend with the outfit. Janhvi Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari gave us cues on how to look a class apart with their lip shades. We have decoded their makeup looks for you.
Photographer Courtesy: Ajay Kadam
Janhvi Kapoor's Pink Makeup Look
Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Janhvi Kapoor wore an embellished black-toned pantsuit that came from Zara. She paired her ensemble with pointed black pumps from Christian Louboutin. The makeup was highlighted by vibrant pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and eye makeup was light with subtle kohl. Speaking about lip shade, it was lighter and contrasted with black, which made her look like the life of the party. The middle-parted wavy highlighted tresses completed her look.
Photographer Courtesy: Chirag Khetan
Aditi Rao Hydari's Wine-Hued Makeup Look
Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Aditi Rao Hydari looked stunning in her mint-blue sharara set from Raw Mango. She accessorised her look with ethnic jewellery from Tyaani By Karan Johar. Aditi's makeup was highlighted by pink contoured cheekbones and impeccably-applied kohl. However, the highlight of her makeup look was the wine-red lip shade, which added radiance to her look. The side-parted tresses rounded out her look.
So, whose makeup look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.