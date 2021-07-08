Take Inspiration From Celebrities On How To Nail Lavender Eye Makeup Trend Like A Pro! Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Lavender eye shadow is one of the most popular eye makeup trends of 2021. In the past few months, we have seen many celebrities trying out the trend, experimenting it in different ways, and making statements. And now, it has become everyone's go-to look for every event. The Lavender hue on the eyes not only looks cool to flaunt but also gives peaceful and soothing vibes. If you really like this trend but are still struggling to get it right, you got to take inspiration from the celebrities. Take a look as Jacqueline Fernandez, Jennifer Lopez, and other celebs show us how to nail the trend like a pro!

Jacqueline Fernandez Jacqueline Fernandez sported lavender eye shadow with a little tint of yellow and orange colours as well. She picked the lavender eye shadow and applied it over her eyelids, from the middle to the outer corner. Her lower lash line was too highlighted with the lovely lavender shade. However, to add a little twist to her eye makeup, the actress opted for yellow and orange eye shadow hues and applied a little amount of it on the inner corners. Further, she applied a sleek black eyeliner, very close to her upper lash line while her eyelashes were coated with multiple coats of mascara. The pink blush and glossy overlined pink lips spruced up her look. Madhuri Dixit Nene For the latest episode of Dance Deewane, Madhuri Dixit wore lavender eye shadow with a lot of glitter on it. First, she opted for brown eye shadow and applied it all over the crease part of her eyes. Then, she dipped the flat eye shadow brush on the shimmer dark lavender eye shadow palette and dabbed it all over lids. Her lower lash line was marked by soft kohl and soft tone lavender eye shadow tone. The actress applied a nice coat of mascara on her eyelashes and wrapped up her look with matte dark pink lipstick. Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez nailed the lavender eye makeup trend and we can say this makeup look of hers is really very easy to recreate. She didn't go experimental and didn't try to create the look with multiple hues. She picked only lavender shade and created the magic. The actress applied the eye shadow all over her lids and crease part. However, she took time in blending to get the perfect look. She kept the tone bold on the eyelids and softened it as she moved upwards towards the crease. Further, Jennifer applied a sleek thin line on her upper lash line with black eyeliner and coated her false eyelashes with oodles of mascara. Soft blush and creamy-nude lipstick, balanced her look well. The diva painted her nails also with lavender polish that upped her look. Bhumi Pednekar Bhumi Pednekar's eye shadow colour picks totally looked peaceful. She went with the trend and highlighted her eyes with a lavender hue but to double the eye-soothing factor, she picked a pastel pink colour as well. The actress applied lavender eye shadow close to the upper lash line. Just above the lavender eye shadow, she applied pastel pink colour and we loved it. Bhumi created a very thin line with black eyeliner on her upper lash line and then coated her lashes with mascara. Soft pink blush and pink lipstick elevated her gorgeous makeup look.

So, what do you think about the lavender eye makeup looks of celebrities? Whose look would you like to copy? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, July 8, 2021, 17:00 [IST]