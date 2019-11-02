Just In
Instagram Beauty Trends This Week: Braided Bun, Heavily Kohled Eyes, Highlighted Face & More
For all of us keeping a keen eye on the beauty trends that are hot and trending #Gram is the place to be. Instagram with its wide reach has become a cult favourite of al- from celebrities, artists to us. And the best part- it has something new and refreshing to offer us. This week on Instagram, the beauty trends that ruled were really the upgraded versions of your regular go-to beauty looks.
A little twitch in your regular look can make a lot of difference and this is what the past week on Instagram was all about. Moni Roy and Karima Kapoor gave a fun twist to the simple low bun, Katrina and Kareena proved the mettle of kohled eyes and Malavika Mohanan proved why highlighter is the best-loved product of so many people. And then there was Aishwarya Rai who stunned in an unusual white eyeliner make-up.
1. Braided Bun
Moni Roy gave us major hair goals when she posted a few pictures of her on Instagram in a stunning low bun. Paired with a lehenga, chunky jewellery and fresh face of make-up, this low bun was a great upgrade to the bun we casually tie our hair into multiple times. And with the festive and wedding season coming up, this is a great addition to your arsenal of glamorous hairstyles. Although you might not get this hairstyle right at the first go, so we suggest you start practising if you have a special occasion you want to rock this hairstyle at.
2. Heavily Kohled Eyes
Kohl is the only make-up that many girls put on on a daily basis. This past week on Instagram, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor showed us how you can use kohl to create a statement make-up look. Katrina, who recently launched her own make-up brand, Kay Beauty stunned in the heavily kohled eyes in a Diwali party. And our Bebo, Kareena put on this intense look for a photoshoot.
Well, they say eye make-up is the most important part of your look and if you can make a statement with such simple stuff, why wait? Line your eyes with that intense black kohl, put on some lipstick, maybe a bindi and you are ready to slay.
3. Highlighted Face
If you go around and ask the make-up lovers what their favourite make-up product is, chances are most of them would say highlighter. The highlighter is a make-up product that makes the look almost magical. And Malavika Mohanan’s latest look definitely proves that.
With a face highlighted to perfection, smudged lower las line and sharply filled-in brows, Malavika was a sight to behold. This looks of her oozed sassy and exotic vibes with being OTT. So, shed your inhibitions and try the highlighted face look the next time you are feeling bold. And while you are at it, apply some highlighter to your collar bone and shoulder bone as well. Trust us, you will love this extra addition to the look.
4. Side Rope Braid
Rope braid created a lot of hype this year. This hairdo gives you a quirky look and doesn’t take you more than a few minutes to create and that is its USP. And while you might have seen various versions of the rope braid, a side rope braid with its own charm is perfect to pair with your ethnic attire.
Karima Kapoor wore this look this Diwali and fascinated us with how simple and alluring her look was.
|
5. White Eye Make-up
The look that comes to your mind when you think Aishwarya Rai is the classic red lip look. But, this time, Aishwarya stunned us when she went for a white eye make-up look. For those of you looking out for different make-up looks to try, this one is a keeper. This is not a make-up look that can go unnoticed.
Aishwarya added a depth to this look by putting a black eyeshadow on her crease and that is what makes this look easy on the eyes. Paired with glossy nude lips and blushed and highlighted cheeks, this look is well-balanced, audacious and captivating.