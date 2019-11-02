Instagram Beauty Trends This Week: Braided Bun, Heavily Kohled Eyes, Highlighted Face & More

View this post on Instagram Last of the lehengas✨ Outfit by - @svacouture Jewellery by - @golecha_jewels Styled by -@rishika_devnani @teamrishikadevnani Assisted by - @ravneet_bijan @juichitaliya Makeup by - @chettiaralbert Hair by - @chettiarqueensly Photography by -@shivamguptaphotography Managed by - @eshagupta1331 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Oct 29, 2019 at 8:55am PDT 1. Braided Bun Moni Roy gave us major hair goals when she posted a few pictures of her on Instagram in a stunning low bun. Paired with a lehenga, chunky jewellery and fresh face of make-up, this low bun was a great upgrade to the bun we casually tie our hair into multiple times. And with the festive and wedding season coming up, this is a great addition to your arsenal of glamorous hairstyles. Although you might not get this hairstyle right at the first go, so we suggest you start practising if you have a special occasion you want to rock this hairstyle at.

2. Heavily Kohled Eyes Kohl is the only make-up that many girls put on on a daily basis. This past week on Instagram, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor showed us how you can use kohl to create a statement make-up look. Katrina, who recently launched her own make-up brand, Kay Beauty stunned in the heavily kohled eyes in a Diwali party. And our Bebo, Kareena put on this intense look for a photoshoot. Well, they say eye make-up is the most important part of your look and if you can make a statement with such simple stuff, why wait? Line your eyes with that intense black kohl, put on some lipstick, maybe a bindi and you are ready to slay.

View this post on Instagram 💕 . . Photography • @omkarchitnis Stylist • @d_devraj Hair • @the.mad.hair.scientist Makeup • @makeupartistkarishmabajaj PR • @theitembomb . . You guys are the best ♥️ A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_) on Oct 28, 2019 at 6:23am PDT 3. Highlighted Face If you go around and ask the make-up lovers what their favourite make-up product is, chances are most of them would say highlighter. The highlighter is a make-up product that makes the look almost magical. And Malavika Mohanan’s latest look definitely proves that. With a face highlighted to perfection, smudged lower las line and sharply filled-in brows, Malavika was a sight to behold. This looks of her oozed sassy and exotic vibes with being OTT. So, shed your inhibitions and try the highlighted face look the next time you are feeling bold. And while you are at it, apply some highlighter to your collar bone and shoulder bone as well. Trust us, you will love this extra addition to the look.

View this post on Instagram Happy Diwali all ! Love and Light 🌟⭐️🌟 . Outfit - @sabyasachiofficial Jewellery - @sabyasachijewelry Styled - @tanghavri MuH - @kritikagill Photography - @kvinayak11 A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Oct 27, 2019 at 9:23am PDT 4. Side Rope Braid Rope braid created a lot of hype this year. This hairdo gives you a quirky look and doesn’t take you more than a few minutes to create and that is its USP. And while you might have seen various versions of the rope braid, a side rope braid with its own charm is perfect to pair with your ethnic attire. Karima Kapoor wore this look this Diwali and fascinated us with how simple and alluring her look was.