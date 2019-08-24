Just In
Instagram Beauty Trends Of The Week: Katrina, Karisma Tamannaah And Khushi
Instagram is not just limited to being a social media that you scroll through when you have some free time at your hands. It has become a social media platform that tells you what is hot and sizzling in the beauty community and the trends that are reigning (because we all know how difficult it is to keep track of them!). And that definitely has made our life easier.
This week has been a celebration of a comprehensive approach to beauty and fashion. With the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, the B-town divas gave us some amazing looks to ponder upon. The main beauty trends that ruled the Instagram this week seem to be soft smokey eyes and sleek hairdos.
That being said, let's look at the best Instagram looks of the week that went by.

अबाउट लास्ट नाईट 💫@manishmalhotra05

1. Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif walked the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week for the designer Manish Malhotra. She was looking absolutely stunning as she graced the runway dressed in a black and gold lehenga. She paired the beautiful attire with a soft brown smokey eye. Well-bronzed base, heavily kohled eyes, blushed and highlighted cheekbones finished off her look. Her hair was styled in rich loose waves that fell over her shoulder.
2. Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor attended the Manish Malhotra show looking sizzling in a black shimmery saree. She wore a black smokey eye for the event. Keeping the base luminous and bronzed she completed the look with filled-in eyebrows and glossy brown lip. She coupled this look with a wet and sleek low bun.
3. Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia attended the teaser launched event of the upcoming movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in an exquisite multi-coloured Anarkali suit. She wore a gold and brown eye make-up look for the event. She paired up this look with voluminous loose waves.

Bombshell🔥 #lakmefashionweek #khushikapoorr #manishmalhotra #stunner #khushilo #khushibae

4. Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor impressed us immensely as she attended the Manish Malhotra show at the Lakme Fashion Week. She wore a stunning nude look for the show. A smokey eye, heavily filled-in brows and a chocolate brown lip concluded her look. She paired up this look with sleek and straight hair that gave a softness to the look.