    Instagram Beauty Trends Of The Week: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor & More

    By

    This week on Instagram was quite refreshing with celebrities breaking out of their comfort zones and trying out some new looks and trends. While Deepika Padukone surprised us with her new hair cut, Ranveer Singh had some pretty amazing hair goals for all you guys. Kareena Kapoor fell in love with a new beauty trick and Malaika Arora rocked the bold-on-bold look.

    Continue reading to know more about the trending looks of the past week.

    Deepika Padukone

    The wavy low ponytail and low messy bun have been Deepika Padukone’s signature hairstyles for a long time now. But just last week Deepika Padukone shook the Instagram with her new hair cut and hair colour. She cut her hair short to a long bob that looked fabulous. She also added a few highlights to her hair ranging from yellow-golden to caramel brown.

    This look was a winner for us and we think this is the perfect way to kick start the new year.

    Ranveer Singh

    Ranveer Singh is not someone to shy away from trying something different and fun. The Star Screen Awards 2019, however, was the exception. Ranveer looked dapper in a grey and black formal attire. But, what caught our eye was his pouffed up hairdo. The perfectly blow-dried tresses were side-parted at the front, pouffed and set into place.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan has embraced a new beauty trend as of her appearances last week. The beauty trend we are talking about is lining the eyes with a brown eyeliner. Twice in the past week, for the launch of her radio show What Woman Want and the promotion of her upcoming movie, Good Newwz, has she sported the brown eyeliner look. We loved the look. And if you have a weekend party to attend, we highly suggest you give this trend a try.

    Malaika Arora

    Maliaka Arora sported a make-up look that we generally think twice about- the bold lip and bold eye look. The minimal base marked with blushed and highlighted cheeks was accentuated with a mint green eyeshadow and deep cherry lip shade. Filled-in eyebrows defined her face and we loved the messy ponytail look. While Malaika mostly goes for the golden and nude looks, we think the look was a refreshing change in her make-up look book. It’s a thumbs up for us.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 14:31 [IST]
