Instagram Beauty Trends This Week: Kim, Kylie, Kareena & Anushka Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Instagram has become a daily part of our lives. No matter where we are as soon as we get a few minutes off we start scrolling through our Instagram feed. Whether it is just to laugh at the funniest memes or follow the latest trends in beauty and fashion, Instagram has a slice of everything.

Instagram has also become a place where celebrities can connect with their fans and keep them updated with their lives. And for all of you who follow their favourite celebs for some much-needed beauty inspiration, we are here to make your task easier and give you the beauty trends that ruled Instagram this week.

This week on Instagram, it was all about going back to the basics and adding a touch of past beauty trends to the make-up. Let's have a look at four of the best beauty Instagrams of the week.

1. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian glittered in a bronze-gold make-up. With a bronzed sculpted face, nude lips, dark eyebrows and brown and gold eyeshadow, Kim was looking mesmerising. She wore this look for a date night and you can too.

2. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner, who started her Instagram journey with some amazing beauty looks, brought back the trend of coloured liners. She kept the base bronzed and sculpted while her eyes were painted in a fuscia pink colour with mint green winged liner on top the usual black eyeliner. She paired this look with a vintage ponytail. This post was a sneak peek an upcoming collection for her cosmetics brands, Kylie Cosmetics.

Here is how you can recreate this look.

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Next in the list is Kareena Kapoor Khan. She went for a neutral blushed look. With flushed cheeks and filled in brows, she kept her eye make-up minimal. Smudged out kohl and glossy pink lips that were paired up with the classic wavy hair, she was a sight to behold.

4. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma went for a rather minimal and soft look. Keeping her base to the minimal and natural, she wore a subtle golden brown eyeshadow and paired it up with a mocha brown lipstick. Coming to the hair, she tied her hair in a messy bun. Her look was definitely drool-worthy and complimented her attire well.

Here is how you can recreate this look.