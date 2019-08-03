Just In
- 1 hr ago Friendship Day 2019: Let These Celebs Inspire You To Create A Twinning Moment With Your BFF
- 3 hrs ago Friendship Day 2019: Leonardo, Kate And Other Celebs Who Are Giving Us Major Friendship Goals
- 4 hrs ago International Alopecia Day 2019: Everything You Need To Know About Alopecia (Hair Loss)
- 12 hrs ago Hariyali Teej 2019: Date, Time And Significance
Don't Miss
- News Ramalingam murder: PFI wanted to terrorise people against interfering in Islamic propaganda
- Movies Rakshasudu Full Movie Leaked Online For Download By Tamilrockers: Will The Collections Be Affected?
- Finance 5 Best SIPs To Buy From Multi Cap Funds
- Travel Top 5 Beautiful Lakes In India You Should Not Miss
- Technology Realme To Showcase 64MP Quad Camera Smartphone On August 8
- Sports Leicester and Manchester United agree Maguire fee, Rodgers confirms
- Automobiles Hyundai Creta Sports Edition Launched In India — Prices Start At Rs 12.78 Lakh
- Education OTET Admit Card 2019 Released: Steps To Download Admit Card
Instagram Beauty Trends This Week: Kim, Kylie, Kareena & Anushka
Instagram has become a daily part of our lives. No matter where we are as soon as we get a few minutes off we start scrolling through our Instagram feed. Whether it is just to laugh at the funniest memes or follow the latest trends in beauty and fashion, Instagram has a slice of everything.
Instagram has also become a place where celebrities can connect with their fans and keep them updated with their lives. And for all of you who follow their favourite celebs for some much-needed beauty inspiration, we are here to make your task easier and give you the beauty trends that ruled Instagram this week.
This week on Instagram, it was all about going back to the basics and adding a touch of past beauty trends to the make-up. Let's have a look at four of the best beauty Instagrams of the week.
1. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian glittered in a bronze-gold make-up. With a bronzed sculpted face, nude lips, dark eyebrows and brown and gold eyeshadow, Kim was looking mesmerising. She wore this look for a date night and you can too.
2. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner, who started her Instagram journey with some amazing beauty looks, brought back the trend of coloured liners. She kept the base bronzed and sculpted while her eyes were painted in a fuscia pink colour with mint green winged liner on top the usual black eyeliner. She paired this look with a vintage ponytail. This post was a sneak peek an upcoming collection for her cosmetics brands, Kylie Cosmetics.
Here is how you can recreate this look.
3. Kareena Kapoor Khan
Next in the list is Kareena Kapoor Khan. She went for a neutral blushed look. With flushed cheeks and filled in brows, she kept her eye make-up minimal. Smudged out kohl and glossy pink lips that were paired up with the classic wavy hair, she was a sight to behold.
4. Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma went for a rather minimal and soft look. Keeping her base to the minimal and natural, she wore a subtle golden brown eyeshadow and paired it up with a mocha brown lipstick. Coming to the hair, she tied her hair in a messy bun. Her look was definitely drool-worthy and complimented her attire well.
Here is how you can recreate this look.