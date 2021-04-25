Shalmali Kholgade Goes Dramatically Creative As She Paints Her Hair And Face With Red Colour; Pictures Inside! Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Indian playback singer Shalmali Kholgade, who has given her vocal to many super hit tracks, has left her fans equally stunned with her stylish breathtaking looks. She always steals the spotlight with her glamour makeup looks and hairstyles. The singer has been very experimental when it comes to her hair. She has aced many different looks in many different hair colours.

However, recently, she made headlines for her out-of-the-box makeup look. Lately, for a project, Shalmali went dramatically creative with her hair and face and painted them with red colour. She posted pictures from the photoshoot as well the BTS video on her Instagram feed that are doing rounds on internet now. So, let us take a quick look at her creative look.

So, to create the stunning look, red paint was used on Shalmali Kholgade's face and hair. Talking about her face first, well, the paint was applied on a few parts of her face in the dramatic way. The foremost part where the paint was done was her lower jawline. Starting from the near her ear to her lower jaw, a thick curvy line was drawn with the red paint on her face. Then, her one eye was highlighted with the colour. She created an arc from her tear-duct to the crease part of her eyes while the sharp highly winged eyeliner added more drama to her look. To enhance her eye makeup, she coated her eye lashes with mascara. Bronzed cheekbones and glossy lip tint spruced up her look.

Coming to her hair, Shalmali's white colour highlighted short hair was given a side-partition. And then, to highlight the line, red paint was applied on her scalp that matched well with her makeup and also, seemed creative. Her look was amazingly created by makeup and hair artist Ankita Manwani, who made Shalmali's look glow in the dark with the face paint.

So, what do you think about this sizzling look of Shalmali Kholgade? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Shalmali's Instagram