India Couture Week 2019: Beauty Trends

The FDCI India Couture Week 2019 started and ended with a bang! A dazzling week for the beauty and fashion lovers out there, the India Couture week took a very modern and fresh turn to the traditional Indian attires. While this week was definitely a treat for the fashion enthusiasts, the beauty trends during the week are notice-worthy as well.

The beauty industry has evolved quite a lot in the past few years and this was evident through the various shows during the week. Whether it is the subtle touch to make-up or replacing the over-the-top accessories with soft and natural ones, there were many applaud-worthy beauty trends that we want to give a nod to.

What are these trends and how did they work out during the shows? Let's find out!

1. Minimalist Make-up

The minimalist make-up trend is going on strong these days and that is what we saw in the India Couture Week 2019. Whether it was the show-stoppers or the models, the make-up of choice was minimalist by many designers. This might be because they wanted the full attention to the clothes. Nonetheless, it was a soothing sight for the eyes.

And if you're wondering what a minimalist make-up is, it is a very subtle base make-up. It doesn't include multiple layers of make-up on the face and tries to accentuate your natural features.

2. Bun With Middle Parted Hair

A low bun with middle-parted hair in the front was a choice of hairstyle for many stylists during this dazzling week. It is a clean and crisp hairstyle that helps to add dimension to the pretty designs and the splash of colours being presented.

3. Floral Hair Accessories

Another trend we saw related to the hair was floral hair accessories. Quite visible in Suneet Varma's and Rahul Mishra's show, the floral hair accessories added a unique charm to the outfits that were presented. While Suneet Varma's show displayed tiny white jasmine-adorned hairdos, Rahul Mishra's show sported more vibrant and colourful hair accessories. But both of these has their own allure.

4. Wet Hair Look

The wet hair look, a look that has become a favourite for many, was also highlighted during this glamorous week. A wet hair look gives a fresh and well-together vibe to the look and that is what it exactly did at the ramp. Many of the models were seen sporting the wet hair look throughout the shows.

5. Smokey Eyes

A smokey eye never goes out of fashion and that held true at the India Couture Week 2019. Brown and black smokey eyes combined with maroon and golden hues were seen in the shows and they complimented the attires perfectly. The eye looks were quite mesmerising and could be your next favourite.

6. Bold Lip Shades

The base and eye looks might have been subtle, but that wasn't the case with the lip. Stained in dark maroon and pink colours, the lip shades made a bold statement. Quite evident in Rahul Mishra's show, the bold lip shades complimented the hair and the colourful attires to perfection.