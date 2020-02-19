9-Step Guide On How To Do Make-up For Beginners

Step 1: How To Get Natural Look When Applying Foundation Foundation provides an even tone to the skin. Applying foundation is usually the first thing that we experiment with. It is also what makes us take a step back. The reason being the unnatural look that foundation gives us. To get a natural look, first things first- get your perfect shade. Dot the foundation on your face and use a damp beauty blender. Start small. Use a small amount in the first go and then build it up to the coverage that you need.

Step 2: The Trick To A Crease-less Concealer Concealer can be a saviour for many of us. We just are a little intimidated by it. Applied perfectly, a concealer highlights the under-eye area and hides your dark circles. When you start with the concealer get a shade that matches your skin tone. As you become comfortable, get a shade or two lighter. There are four ways to use a concealer. 1. To hide the dark circles and puffiness If you have dark circles or puffiness under your eyes, apply the concealer to the area and use a damp beauty blender to blend it in. The concealer tends to crease. So, for the flawless finish, set the concealer with a setting powder. 2. To conceal any spots or blemishes If you have any spots or blemishes on your face, dot the concealer on those and use a damp beauty blender to blend it in. Set in immediately with a concealer. 3. To hide any eyebrow mistake When you are new to filling in the brows, mistakes can happen. Concealer can be used to hide those mistakes. Take some concealer on a brush and swipe it under your brows to fix any eyebrow mistakes. 4. As your eyeshadow base An eyeshadow base makes the colour pop out more and helps the shadow to stick to your lids in a better way. Concealer can be used as an eyeshadow base. Just apply some concealer all over your lid and blend it in using your fingertips.

Step 3: Defining The Eyebrows For The Sharpness Defining and filing the brows can immediately lift your look. The shade of the eyebrow pencil matters the most here. Get an eyebrow pencil that is a shade or two lighter than the natural colour of your eyebrows. Use it to define your eyebrows and lightly fill in our brows. If you have any gaps in your brows, use precise and short strokes to fill in those gaps using the eyebrow pencil.

Step 4: The Right Way To Apply Kajal Kajal is often the most important make-up product for us. For many women, it is the only make-up that they use. It defines and accentuates your eyes. The kajal mistake that we make is not tight lining the eyes. Here is the perfect way to apply the kajal. Line your lower waterline. Go over it twice to intensify the colour. Tightline your eyes by applying kajal to your upper waterline. For a smokey look, line your lower lash line and smudge it using a brush.

Step 5: How To Get The Perfect Winged Liner Winged eyeliner helps to accentuate your eyes. But, it seems like quite an impossible task to get the perfect winged eyeliner. Trust us, it is not as difficult as it seems. The dot method is the perfect way to get a smooth winged eyeliner. Make a few dots a few centimetres apart on your upper lash line using the eyeliner.

Make a dot on the extreme outer corner where you want the wing to end.

Now, connect the dots with a firm hand and you have the perfect winged liner.

Step 6: How To Highlight Your Face Highlighter adds glow to your face and makes the look more flattering. It is applied to the high points of your face. These are the points where the light hits your face. The high points of your face being, Your cheekbones and temples: Apply the highlighter on your cheekbones and temple in a diagonal manner. Blend it in using your fingertips. The tip and bridge of your nose: Apply the highlighter down the bridge of your nose in a straight thin line and blend it in using your fingertips in back and forth motions. Cupid's bow: The dip you have on your upper lips is your cupid's bow. Take some highlighter on your fingertip and using back and forth motions apply it on your cupid's bow.

Step 7: How To Apply Mascara To get those fluttery and long lashes, you use mascara. It elongates your lashes and makes your eyes pop. For the perfect mascara look, follow these steps. Curl your eyelashes using an eyelash curler.

Apply the mascara to your eyelashes in a zig-zag motion, starting from the roots and moving upwards towards the ends.

Wait for it to dry before moving in with another coat of mascara.

Step 8: The Basics To Applying Eyeshadow When you are a beginner, start with a very basic smokey eye look. For that, you need a neutral transition shade and another shade of your choice. Here is how you can get a basic eye make-up look. Take the transition shade on a fluffy eyeshadow brush. Apply the colour on your crease and blend it in using back and forth motions.

Next, take the eyeshadow of your choice on a flat eyeshadow brush and apply it all over your lid.

Lastly, take the fluffy eyeshadow brush again and blend in the harsh edges.