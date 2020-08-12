How To Hide Acne Scars With Make-up

1. Start With A Clean Slate Acne can be blamed on the bacteria for most part. Oily skin that invites clogged pores and bacteria can make you prone to acne. So, before you begin, make sure that you cleanse your face properly with a antibacterial soap or face wash. This keeps the bacteria at bay and also ensure that any product or make-up tool that you use doesn't get infested and damage your skin in the future.

2. Moisturise Moisturising is essential for the skin whether you are applying make-up or not. Even if you are not trying to hide your acne scars, you must always begin your make-up with generously moisturising the skin. If not moisturised properly, your foundation can cling to the dry areas of the skin. Applying moisturiser ensures that your make-up products glide on smoothly on the skin and your base doesn't look cakey or unnatural. So, start your make-up process with ton of moisturiser on the face. 12 Simple And Effective Ways To Use Rose Water For Acne

3. Prime The Face Moving on from skincare to purely make-up stuff, primer should be the first make-up product you reach for. Primer essentially blocks out your pores to make your base extremely smooth and help the make-up last longer. Take a small amount of primer and apply it on the T-zone of the face and also over the scarred areas.

4. Colour Correct Colour correctors are usually intimidating and so we tend to avoid using them in our make-up routine. But, colour correctors can be real game changer when it comes to hiding acne scars. Colour correctors come in different colours and work well to hiding everything from your zits to blemishes and redness of the skin. For hiding acne scars, you should use a green colour corrector. Apply the colour corrector on the scars and blend it as much as you can.

5. Conceal And Blend It Good After you are done with the colour corrector, things might not look too glam, but don't freak out. Things are going to better in a minute. On top of your colour corrector, apply a full-coverage concealer. You might be confused here. Allow us to elaborate. Usually, a concealer is applied on top of foundation. Well, in that case, the concealer is applied to highlight and conceal the under eye area. Our aim is to hide the acne scars and what better product than a concealer to keep things hidden, right? So, apply the concealer and use a beauty blender to melt everything in the skin.

6. Cover The Under Eye Area Now that you have concealed the specific spots on the face, move to your undereye area and smoothen things out by applying some concealer. A tired and pigmented under eye area can ruin the look no matter how good of a job you did of concealing the acne scars. To keep things fresh and even, it is important to cover the under eye area. How To Choose The Right Foundation Shade

7. Apply Foundation Now is the time for some foundation. After the spot concealing using colour corrector and concealer, we are sure things aren't looking as pretty as you want them to be. Foundation provides the even cover to the skin. It meshes everything together and creates a flawless base. For a more natural and flawless look, we recommend that you use a liquid foundation. These are long-lasting and give a smooth finish.

8. Make Sure The Blend Is Good Whether you are trying to hide the acne scare or not, blending is the key to a flawless make-up look. So, after dotting the foundation all over your face, use a beaut blender or a thick foundation brush to blend it into your skin. When using a brush, make sure to use stippling motions so as to prevent the brush strokes from ruining your look. Take your time in blending. The better you blend, the more effective the entire process is going to be.

9. Set The Base After you have blended the foundation completely nand given it some time to set, take a pressed or loose setting powder, whatever you prefer, and set your base. This helps to pack everything in place, keep things natural and ensures that your base lasts the entire day.