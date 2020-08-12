Just In
- 34 min ago On 4 Years Of Rustom, Ileana D’Cruz’s Stunning Fashionable Looks From The Film Decoded
-
- 34 min ago Janamashtami 2020: Vidya Balan Or Kajal Aggarwal, Whose Saree Look Is Perfect For The Festival?
- 4 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 12 August 2020
- 16 hrs ago Alcohol, Coffee, Tea, Ice Cream, Eggs And Other Foods That Cause Headaches
Don't Miss
- Finance Railways Suspends Regular Passenger Services Indefinitely; Special Trains To Run
- News United Nations to provide humanitarian support to affected communities in India
- Movies Mahima Chaudhry Says She Was Bullied By Subhash Ghai, Reveals Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt Stood By Her
- Sports Neymar will put on a big performance against Atalanta - PSG boss Tuchel
- Automobiles 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing Ahead Of Unveil: Spy Pics & Other Details
- Technology All Low- Cost Postpaid Plans From Private Telecom Players You Need To Checkout
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In August 2020
- Education Kargil Vijay Diwas Quotes In English For Students
How To Hide Acne Scars With Make-up
The sudden bursts of acne breakout are not only difficult to handle for the time they take to settle down but for the many, many weeks after that as well- in the form of those nasty acne scars. Welcome to the world of acne prone skin! Dealing with acne is in itself a tiring task, but the scars it leaves behind reminds us of the struggles and makes us conscious going out bare face.
The acne scars make many of us turn to make-up to try and hide the scars, and save ourselves those uncomfortable stares and questions that we usually get. But, if we aren't too familiar with the make-up skills, we end up making things worse. The skin either looks patchy with scars popping up from beneath your foundation or the leftover acne bumps are so evident that it ruins the whole point of concealing the scars.
If you have face these issues, you know what we mean. So, today we thought we'll take you through the step-by-step process of hiding acne scars with make-up without it becoming obvious. Shall we?
1. Start With A Clean Slate
Acne can be blamed on the bacteria for most part. Oily skin that invites clogged pores and bacteria can make you prone to acne. So, before you begin, make sure that you cleanse your face properly with a antibacterial soap or face wash. This keeps the bacteria at bay and also ensure that any product or make-up tool that you use doesn't get infested and damage your skin in the future.
2. Moisturise
Moisturising is essential for the skin whether you are applying make-up or not. Even if you are not trying to hide your acne scars, you must always begin your make-up with generously moisturising the skin. If not moisturised properly, your foundation can cling to the dry areas of the skin. Applying moisturiser ensures that your make-up products glide on smoothly on the skin and your base doesn't look cakey or unnatural. So, start your make-up process with ton of moisturiser on the face.
3. Prime The Face
Moving on from skincare to purely make-up stuff, primer should be the first make-up product you reach for. Primer essentially blocks out your pores to make your base extremely smooth and help the make-up last longer. Take a small amount of primer and apply it on the T-zone of the face and also over the scarred areas.
4. Colour Correct
Colour correctors are usually intimidating and so we tend to avoid using them in our make-up routine. But, colour correctors can be real game changer when it comes to hiding acne scars. Colour correctors come in different colours and work well to hiding everything from your zits to blemishes and redness of the skin. For hiding acne scars, you should use a green colour corrector. Apply the colour corrector on the scars and blend it as much as you can.
5. Conceal And Blend It Good
After you are done with the colour corrector, things might not look too glam, but don't freak out. Things are going to better in a minute. On top of your colour corrector, apply a full-coverage concealer. You might be confused here. Allow us to elaborate.
Usually, a concealer is applied on top of foundation. Well, in that case, the concealer is applied to highlight and conceal the under eye area. Our aim is to hide the acne scars and what better product than a concealer to keep things hidden, right? So, apply the concealer and use a beauty blender to melt everything in the skin.
6. Cover The Under Eye Area
Now that you have concealed the specific spots on the face, move to your undereye area and smoothen things out by applying some concealer. A tired and pigmented under eye area can ruin the look no matter how good of a job you did of concealing the acne scars. To keep things fresh and even, it is important to cover the under eye area.
7. Apply Foundation
Now is the time for some foundation. After the spot concealing using colour corrector and concealer, we are sure things aren't looking as pretty as you want them to be. Foundation provides the even cover to the skin. It meshes everything together and creates a flawless base.
For a more natural and flawless look, we recommend that you use a liquid foundation. These are long-lasting and give a smooth finish.
8. Make Sure The Blend Is Good
Whether you are trying to hide the acne scare or not, blending is the key to a flawless make-up look. So, after dotting the foundation all over your face, use a beaut blender or a thick foundation brush to blend it into your skin. When using a brush, make sure to use stippling motions so as to prevent the brush strokes from ruining your look.
Take your time in blending. The better you blend, the more effective the entire process is going to be.
9. Set The Base
After you have blended the foundation completely nand given it some time to set, take a pressed or loose setting powder, whatever you prefer, and set your base. This helps to pack everything in place, keep things natural and ensures that your base lasts the entire day.
10. Spritz Some Setting Spray
With all the jazz done to hide those scars, the chances of your make-up getting cakey during the day increases. Use a setting spray at the end to avoid that. The setting spray not only locks everything in place, but it also refreshes your make-up and prevents it from cracking. By the time you are done, you acne scars will be well-hidden and you would have perfect skin to flaunt.