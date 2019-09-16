Sonakshi Sinha Stuns In a Thick Eyeliner Make-up And High Bun; Here is How To Get This Look Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Sonakshi Sinha will soon be seen as a judge in the nation's first fashion reality show, Myntra Fashion Superstar. And with each appearance for the show, her beauty looks have been sensational. Whether it is her make-up or the hairdo she's been giving us some amazing beauty goals. Recently, she posted on her Instagram handle a picture of her in an 'electric' look and we couldn't help but notice her perceptive and eloquent make-up look which she paired with a sleek high bun.

It is a refreshing and practical look that can be recreated within a few minutes. Sonakshi went for a thick eyeliner look while keeping the rest of the make-up comparatively basic and neutral, which is understood considering the fact that she wore a stunning electric blue dress. It is a great lesson for all of us who struggle to find a make-up look that can be paired up with vibrant-hued dress such as the one Sonakshi wore with this look. Her sleek high bun was also a great addition to the show as it provided but her dress and the make-up a chance to shine.

Well, we love everything about this and so today, we're here to decode this look with you in an easy-to-follow tutorial. Let's begin, shall we?

Sonakshi's Thick Eyeliner Make-up Look

What you need

Primer

Dewy foundation

Concealer

Setting powder

Peach blush

Brown eyeshadow

Beige eyeshadow

Black gel/liquid eyeliner

Black eye pencil

Eyebrow pencil

False eyelashes

Highlighter

Pink lipstick

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Steps to recreate the look

Prime the T-zone of your face for smooth make-up application. Give it a couple of minutes to get absorbed into your skin.

Apply the foundation on your face and neck and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

To highlight the under-eye area and conceal your dark circles, if any, apply the concealer under your eyes and using the damp beauty blender, blend it in.

Set the concealer immediately with the setting powder to prevent it from creasing.

Define and fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.

Take the brown eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it on your crease. Using back and forth motions blend the eyeshadow properly.

Now, take the beige eyeshadow on the flat brush and use it to cut your crease and apply it all over your lid.

Using the black eyeliner, thickly line your eyes. Go over it again to correct any mistakes or imperfections.

Line your lower lash line using the eye pencil.

Apply the blush on your cheeks.

Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face- your cheekbones, your brow bone, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

Apply the lipstick to finish off the look.

Spritz some setting spray on your face to set the make-up in place.

Sonakshi's Sleek High Bun

What you need

Paddle brush

Heat protectant spray

Flat iron

Hair tie

A few bobby pins

Hair gel

Hair spray

Steps to recreate the hairdo

Brush through your hair to remove any tangles.

Apply the heat protectant spray all over your hair.

Straighten your hair using the flat iron.

Gather all of your hair and tie it into a sleek ponytail.

Twist the ponytail and wrap it around the base to make a bun.

Secure the bun using the bobby pins.

Apply the hair gel the front section on your hair to give it that sleek look.

Spritz some hair spray all over your hair to hold the hairdo in place.