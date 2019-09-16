Just In
Sonakshi Sinha Stuns In a Thick Eyeliner Make-up And High Bun; Here is How To Get This Look
Sonakshi Sinha will soon be seen as a judge in the nation's first fashion reality show, Myntra Fashion Superstar. And with each appearance for the show, her beauty looks have been sensational. Whether it is her make-up or the hairdo she's been giving us some amazing beauty goals. Recently, she posted on her Instagram handle a picture of her in an 'electric' look and we couldn't help but notice her perceptive and eloquent make-up look which she paired with a sleek high bun.
It is a refreshing and practical look that can be recreated within a few minutes. Sonakshi went for a thick eyeliner look while keeping the rest of the make-up comparatively basic and neutral, which is understood considering the fact that she wore a stunning electric blue dress. It is a great lesson for all of us who struggle to find a make-up look that can be paired up with vibrant-hued dress such as the one Sonakshi wore with this look. Her sleek high bun was also a great addition to the show as it provided but her dress and the make-up a chance to shine.
Well, we love everything about this and so today, we're here to decode this look with you in an easy-to-follow tutorial. Let's begin, shall we?
Sonakshi's Thick Eyeliner Make-up Look
What you need
- Primer
- Dewy foundation
- Concealer
- Setting powder
- Peach blush
- Brown eyeshadow
- Beige eyeshadow
- Black gel/liquid eyeliner
- Black eye pencil
- Eyebrow pencil
- False eyelashes
- Highlighter
- Pink lipstick
- Setting spray
- Beauty blender
- Fluffy eyeshadow brush
- Flat eyeshadow brush
- Blush brush
Steps to recreate the look
- Prime the T-zone of your face for smooth make-up application. Give it a couple of minutes to get absorbed into your skin.
- Apply the foundation on your face and neck and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.
- To highlight the under-eye area and conceal your dark circles, if any, apply the concealer under your eyes and using the damp beauty blender, blend it in.
- Set the concealer immediately with the setting powder to prevent it from creasing.
- Define and fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.
- Take the brown eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it on your crease. Using back and forth motions blend the eyeshadow properly.
- Now, take the beige eyeshadow on the flat brush and use it to cut your crease and apply it all over your lid.
- Using the black eyeliner, thickly line your eyes. Go over it again to correct any mistakes or imperfections.
- Line your lower lash line using the eye pencil.
- Apply the blush on your cheeks.
- Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face- your cheekbones, your brow bone, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.
- Apply the lipstick to finish off the look.
- Spritz some setting spray on your face to set the make-up in place.
Sonakshi's Sleek High Bun
What you need
- Paddle brush
- Heat protectant spray
- Flat iron
- Hair tie
- A few bobby pins
- Hair gel
- Hair spray
Steps to recreate the hairdo
- Brush through your hair to remove any tangles.
- Apply the heat protectant spray all over your hair.
- Straighten your hair using the flat iron.
- Gather all of your hair and tie it into a sleek ponytail.
- Twist the ponytail and wrap it around the base to make a bun.
- Secure the bun using the bobby pins.
- Apply the hair gel the front section on your hair to give it that sleek look.
- Spritz some hair spray all over your hair to hold the hairdo in place.