    Sonakshi Sinha Stuns In a Thick Eyeliner Make-up And High Bun; Here is How To Get This Look

    By

    Sonakshi Sinha will soon be seen as a judge in the nation's first fashion reality show, Myntra Fashion Superstar. And with each appearance for the show, her beauty looks have been sensational. Whether it is her make-up or the hairdo she's been giving us some amazing beauty goals. Recently, she posted on her Instagram handle a picture of her in an 'electric' look and we couldn't help but notice her perceptive and eloquent make-up look which she paired with a sleek high bun.

    It is a refreshing and practical look that can be recreated within a few minutes. Sonakshi went for a thick eyeliner look while keeping the rest of the make-up comparatively basic and neutral, which is understood considering the fact that she wore a stunning electric blue dress. It is a great lesson for all of us who struggle to find a make-up look that can be paired up with vibrant-hued dress such as the one Sonakshi wore with this look. Her sleek high bun was also a great addition to the show as it provided but her dress and the make-up a chance to shine.

    Well, we love everything about this and so today, we're here to decode this look with you in an easy-to-follow tutorial. Let's begin, shall we?

    View this post on Instagram

    Electric For @myntrafashionsuperstar styled by @mohitrai @miloni_s91 (tap for deets) hair by @themadhurinakhale, makeup @mehakoberoi and photos by @gary_dean_taylor 💙

    A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

    Sonakshi's Thick Eyeliner Make-up Look

    What you need

    • Primer
    • Dewy foundation
    • Concealer
    • Setting powder
    • Peach blush
    • Brown eyeshadow
    • Beige eyeshadow
    • Black gel/liquid eyeliner
    • Black eye pencil
    • Eyebrow pencil
    • False eyelashes
    • Highlighter
    • Pink lipstick
    • Setting spray
    • Beauty blender
    • Fluffy eyeshadow brush
    • Flat eyeshadow brush
    • Blush brush

    Steps to recreate the look

    • Prime the T-zone of your face for smooth make-up application. Give it a couple of minutes to get absorbed into your skin.
    • Apply the foundation on your face and neck and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.
    • To highlight the under-eye area and conceal your dark circles, if any, apply the concealer under your eyes and using the damp beauty blender, blend it in.
    • Set the concealer immediately with the setting powder to prevent it from creasing.
    • Define and fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.
    • Take the brown eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it on your crease. Using back and forth motions blend the eyeshadow properly.
    • Now, take the beige eyeshadow on the flat brush and use it to cut your crease and apply it all over your lid.
    • Using the black eyeliner, thickly line your eyes. Go over it again to correct any mistakes or imperfections.
    • Line your lower lash line using the eye pencil.
    • Apply the blush on your cheeks.
    • Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face- your cheekbones, your brow bone, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.
    • Apply the lipstick to finish off the look.
    • Spritz some setting spray on your face to set the make-up in place.

    Sonakshi's Sleek High Bun

    What you need

    • Paddle brush
    • Heat protectant spray
    • Flat iron
    • Hair tie
    • A few bobby pins
    • Hair gel
    • Hair spray

    Steps to recreate the hairdo

    • Brush through your hair to remove any tangles.
    • Apply the heat protectant spray all over your hair.
    • Straighten your hair using the flat iron.
    • Gather all of your hair and tie it into a sleek ponytail.
    • Twist the ponytail and wrap it around the base to make a bun.
    • Secure the bun using the bobby pins.
    • Apply the hair gel the front section on your hair to give it that sleek look.
    • Spritz some hair spray all over your hair to hold the hairdo in place.

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 16:05 [IST]
