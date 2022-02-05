Just In
How To Do Valentine’s Day Makeup Inspired By Zendaya's Euphoria
The season of love is here! Whether you are in a relationship, single or finding a partner, this is your time to get up, put on those cute outfits and apply makeup with sparkle and glitters inspired by the Zendaya show Euphoria.
Yes! Euphoria has given us some major Rhinestone makeup inspiration, which everyone can apply this Valentine's Day to show your love to the partner. Are you ready? If yes, then let's get started.
Put Rhinestone on Your Eyeliner
First off, you need to gather some Rhinestone to create the look. You can get it online or in-store. Now, that you have it then apply your makeup, you can go for a pinkish tone or neutral depending on the mood you are going forward with. After you are done with that then simply take three or four rhinestones and stick them on where you have applied the eyeliner. This is as easy as it is but would definitely make a lot of difference when you are going out for a dinner.
Choose Your Temples and Go Classic
Do you want to elevate your makeup game even more? This is your time, put your rhinestones on the temples just like how Maddy did it on Euphoria. Put on some dewy makeup and sparkle up with Rhinestone. This is effortlessly glamorous and would give oomph to your makeup look this Valentine's Day.
Go Bold With Rhinestone
Yes! If you are a fan of the show then you must have seen how popular this look went with the makeup artist around the world. You can create this look by simply putting on your favourite makeup look and adding rhinestone on your eyebrow. If you don't want to go full out then you can start with a few to get started with rhinestone. This is a very simple way to level up and add sparkle to your makeup.
This Valentine's Day surprise your loved ones with these top makeup looks inspired by Euphoria. If you want then you can start preparing for it a day before so that you don't hate the look altogether. We hope you have a blast on this Valentine's day. For all the single ladies, don't worry, make plans with your girls and enjoy this day because it's a day for everyone out there.
If you liked the looks then do tell us in the comment section below and tell us your favourite ones and how the rhinestone turned out on you. We would love to hear back from you.
Picture Source: Instagram
