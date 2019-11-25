American Music Awards 2019: Halsey Grabs All The Attention With Her Extraordinary Colouful Make-up Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

American Music Awards 2019 kicked off in Los Angeles, where celebrities including Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Ciara, Lizzo, and many others walked the red carpet with their best make-up foot forward.But it was Halsey, who not only surprised us with her multi-hued ruffle gown but also with her extraordinary and colourful fierce make-up look. What made the American singer look exciting were her bleached brows that were accentuated by bright pink and blue colours around her eyes.

Her make-up look was really out of the box and worth-noticing. So, if you also want to try and sport the similar look as Halsey, here is how you can recreate the look.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Mascara

• Bright pink eye shadow

• Light blue eye shadow

• Golden eye shadow

• Orange eye shadow

• Eyelash glue

• Tweezers

• Green and silver rhinestones

• Creme bleach kit

• A tray or bowl

• Wet wipes

• Light brown lipstick

• Light pink lipstick

• Light brown lip liner

• Highlighter

• Contour

• Contour brush

• Beauty blender

• Setting spray

• Flat eye shadow brush

Steps to recreate the look

• First, for bleaching your brows, open your cream bleach kit. Now, put a little bleach activator on the tray or bowl and mix it with appropriate amount of creme bleach so that it reaches the consistency of whipped butter.

• Now, first dab some vaseline around your brows and then using the spatula, apply a thick layer of mixed bleach (depending on how light you want your eyebrow to be) and leave it for two minutes.

• After two minutes, wipe away the bleach gently, using warm wash cloth or a wet wipe. Wash your brows with the regular face wash and apply moisturizer.

• Starting with the make-up base, first apply the primer on the T-zone of your face and blend it properly using the fingertips. Wait until it gets absorbed completely.

• Now, apply the foundation on the face and neck. Blend it well using beauty blender.

• Apply the concealer over the eyelid and under your eyes. Blend it using the same beauty blender.

• Dab some setting powder to set the concealer in place.

• Using the contour brush, softly contour your T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline.

• Now, take some bright-pink eye shadow on the flat brush, and apply it in your eyebrow area. Apply some orange eye shadow at the ends of eyebrow. Also, drag the same pink eye shadow to your lower lash line as well.

• Then, starting with a thin line from the corner of the eyes and making it thick at the edges, apply the light-blue eye shadow, using the flat brush.

• Apply golden eye shadow only over your lid, without disturbing the other colours.

• Now, using the tweezers, dip each (Green and silver) rhinestone into the eyelash glue.

• Gently, place the green stone on the inner corners of your each eye. Next to green stone, place the silver stone rightly, away from the lashes.

• Pick the highlighter and use it to highlight your cheekbones, your cupid's bow and the bridge of your nose.

• Fill in your lips using light-brown lip liner.

• Apply a coat of light-brown lipstick on your upper lip and light-pink lipstick on your lower lip.

• Once you are done, spritz some setting spray all over your face to lock the make-up in place.

Isn't that amazing? Do let us know in the comment section.

All Pic Credits: Halsey