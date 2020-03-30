4 Amazing Ways To Use Highlighter You Need To Know ASAP

1. Get The Luminous Base The highlighters we use generally are cream or powder highlighters. And they come in pans. But, there is another texture of highlighters available. Have you ever tried liquid highlighter? Liquid highlighters are more luminous than blinding. These have a soft sheen to them. So, for the times you want to fake dewy and flawless skin, add a few drops of liquid highlighter in your foundation or BB cream, mix well and apply on your face. This trick will give you a lit-from-within glow. Also Read: 10 Amazing Ways To Use Highlighter On The Face

2. Add Glow To Your Body Highlighted your face? Now is the time to go beyond. There are two options for you here. Use your regular highlighter to highlight high points of the body or use a liquid highlighter for an overall natural glow. For the first, dip the brush in your highlighter pan and highlight your shoulder blades and collar bone. If you are wearing a short dress ora long one with a slit, a natural glow will do wonders for the look. Mix a few drops of liquid highlighter with your moisturiser and add a natural sheen to your arms and legs.

3. The Perfect Metallic Lips Metallic lips are the hottest new trend. And if you are not sure if you should go for it, use your highlighter to be sure. Once again, your liquid highlighter comes in handy. After you have applied your normal matte lipstick, add metallic finish to it by dabbing some liquid highlighter over it. And if you like it, grab all the metallic lip shades that you can. Trust us, this trend is not going anywhere for a long time. Or you can just buy a few shades and get any metallic lip shade using a liquid highlighter. Well, there is one lip trick using the highlighter. To make your lips appear plump, dab some highlighter on the centre of your lips after applying the lipstick and you have luminous and plump-looking lips. Also Read: Bought The Wrong Shade Of Foundation Or Concealer? Here Is What You Can Do About It