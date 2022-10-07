Just In
Deepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt, Easy Festive Makeup Guide From Bollywood Babes
With back-to-back Indian festivities around the corner, we are sure you got your traditional style sorted. Now, in order to look head-to-toe festive-ready, you need to wear the appropriate makeup too. From highlighting the eyes with extra kajal to pouting with bold lips; you are allowed to go extra-shiny and shimmery for a festive look. In case, you are searching for an easy festive makeup guide then we got you sorted on the looks part. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, we have curated festive makeup looks of B-town divas that are so easy to recreate and will make you look like a diva!
Image: Instagram
Here are 6 easy makeup looks that will make your festive look complete in every way:
Get Deepika Padukone’s Glossy Skin
Image: Instagram
To achieve a glossy, shiny look like Deepika's, you need to start with a hydrating ritual. Keep the face well-hydrated with a moisturizer or serum. Apply the primer on the face and blend it well. For that extra glow, layer the primer with a liquid highlighter. Achieve a dewy look with a natural finish foundation. Apply more highlighter to cheekbones if necessary.
Go Natural Like Alia Bhatt
Image: Instagram
Agreed, a festive look is synonymous with gloss and glitter, but you can totally opt for a natural, fuss-free makeup look. Go all-natural like Alia Bhatt to achieve a minimal makeup face. To start off, use a BB cream for a flawless base. Apply a concealer that matches your skin tone. Apply a soft blush or a warm bronzer to your cheeks. Highlight the eyes and lips with a more prominent colour!
Replicate Katrina Kaif’s Kohl-Rimmed Eyes
Image: Instagram
Just pay extra attention to the eyes and you will nail the festive makeup look. Highlight the eyes like Katrina, to make your eyes speak louder. To achieve the easiest smokey eyes look, just draw thick lines on the top and bottom eyelashes with a kajal pencil. Smudge it a bit using a brush or your little finger. Apply mascara to accentuate the eyes and keep the lips all natural with nude lip colour or tint.
Do Janhvi Kapoor’s Shimmery Eyes
Image: Instagram
Those who always prefer to accentuate eyes with single eyeshadow can opt for shimmery eyes for a festive look. Get inspired by Janhvi Kapoor's shimmery eye makeup look. Pick a glittery eye shadow and apply it over the eyelids. Accentuate the eyes with single-stroke eyeliner and kohl. Lips could be nude or bold; it's up to you!
Play With Fun Eyeshadow Like Kriti Sanon
Image: Instagram
Okay, matching your eyeshadow with your outfit may not be a new makeup tip, but it's so festive-appropriate. If you want to achieve a bold, dramatic look then replicate Kriti Sanon's coloured eyeshadow look. Pick a colour from the eye palette that matches perfectly with your chosen attire or one that can complement the outfit.
Go for a winged eyeliner for that little drama. Complete the look with your favorite lipstick shade or go minimal with a nude lip color. Define the brows with a brow pencil to complement the bold eyes look!
Mirror Priyanka Chopra’s Bold Lips
Image: Instagram
Those who share a special bond with their lipsticks can go for bold lips just like PC did! Pick your go-to lipstick shade or select one with a bright hue (make sure it compliments your chosen dress). Let your lips speak by applying it in layers.
Also, if you are short on time, then let the lipstick work like eyeshadow and blush. Apply the lipstick to your eyelids and cheeks. Blend it well with a brush or your fingers to make it look even and natural!
