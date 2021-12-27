Deepika Padukone Looks Gorgeous In Her Black Gown And Winged Eye Makeup Make Up Tips oi-Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone had everyone's attention at the 83 screening. The actress looked gorgeous in her elegant black gown, which we thought was ideal for formal dinner evening. Deepika looked stunning in her attire but it was her makeup that everyone loved. Her eye makeup was particularly eye-catching and we have talked about it.

The actress looked radiant and impressive in her ensemble and it was an off-shouldered attire from Gauri & Nainika. She accessorised her look with a dazzling pendant neckpiece and complementing ring. While with her attire, she certainly gave us goals, her makeup was what most of us would have loved to ace. It was a combination of pink and black tones, and it was the makeup balanced perfectly. So, the emphasis was definitely on her eye makeup but the lip shade also upped her look. She wore an eye makeup that featured winged kohl effect and was accompanied by mascara. The eye shadow was muted and nude-toned. The lip shade was soft mauve-pink in hue. The cheekbones were contoured with pink tones and highlighted touch.

The side-parted soft wavy bob tresses rounded out her avatar. So, if you are thinking of what makeup to wear with a black gown, this is the makeup you need. So, what do you think about Deepika Padukone's eye makeup? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: The House Of Pixels